Whoopi Goldberg Set to Launch New Cannabis Brand This Year

*Whoopi Goldberg has a new cannabis startup in the works.

The “The View” co-host dishes about her upcoming venture in the inaugural cover of Black Cannabis Magazine. A source told Page Six: “In the issue, she’ll reveal Emma & Clyde, her new cannabis product line… launching soon in California. Emma & Clyde is named after Whoopi’s mother and brother, and includes edibles, pre-rolls, flower and accessories.”

The magazine launches on April 20 (AKA National Weed Day). Goldberg said: “It’s an honor to grace the very first cover of Black Cannabis Magazine… As a long-time cannabis advocate and entrepreneur, I’m happy to support the launch of a new publication focused on starting conversations and covering issues that educate, entertain, and inspire people of color in the cannabis community.”

An earlier report noted that Goldberg called it quits last year on her previous cannabis brand, Whoopi & Maya, after four years. The company was dissolved after Goldberg and her business partner Maya Elisabeth reportedly parted ways following a fallout.

In an interview with CNN Business last year, board member Rick Cusick confirmed that Goldberg was stepping away from the brand.

“It became clear to everybody that Whoopi and Maya wanted a divorce,” said Cusick said, who helped found the company with Goldberg and Elisabeth, co-founder of Om Edibles. “How do you do that? Because both of them were very integral to what we were doing.”

Goldberg told Page Six at the time: “It is with deep regret and sadness I am announcing that I have withdrawn as a board member, manager and member of Whoopi & Maya. I am very proud of what we have accomplished together and look forward to moving ahead with other projects in the market.”

Whoopi & Maya launched their brand specifically for women who suffer from menstrual pain, offering “cannabis edibles, tinctures, topical rubs and a THC-infused bath soak.”

Goldberg told The Cannabist in 2016, “They wanted to include menstrual cramps in the list of things you can prescribe medical marijuana for,” she explained, “but the governor said that will never happen in New Jersey because our doctors only prescribe marijuana for ‘real’ pain. The fact that people think of (women’s health) as a niche market — that he didn’t think of menstrual cramps as ‘real’ pain — tells me that there’s a lot of education to do on this subject.”