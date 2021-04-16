Maxine Waters Tells Jim Jordan ‘Shut Your Mouth’ on House Floor and Goes Viral Again (Watch)

*”Shut your mouth!” is the new “Reclaiming my time!”

A congressional hearing on Thursday went off the rails when GOP Rep. Jim Jordan began yelling at infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci as if he were personally responsible for the pandemic-related social-distancing and mask wearing.

“I wanna know when Americans will get our First Amendment liberties back,” Jordan kept asking in various forms, interrupting Fauci’s science-based answers.

Committee Chairman Jim Clyburn first tried to calm Jordan down, but when that didn’t work, it was Sister Maxine “Reclaming My Time” Waters of California who ended all of Jordan’s ranting with, “You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth!”

This all went down during the House Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee meeting, with Dr. Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Chief Science Officer of the White House COVID-19 Response Team Dr. David Kessler among the witnesses who testified.

Here’s all of it: