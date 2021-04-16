Friday, April 16, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Coronavirus

Maxine Waters Tells Jim Jordan ‘Shut Your Mouth’ on House Floor and Goes Viral Again (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

maxine waters and jim jordan
US Reps Maxine Waters and Jim Jordan

*”Shut your mouth!” is the new “Reclaiming my time!”

A congressional hearing on Thursday went off the rails when GOP Rep. Jim Jordan began yelling at infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci as if he were personally responsible for the pandemic-related social-distancing and mask wearing.

“I wanna know when Americans will get our First Amendment liberties back,” Jordan kept asking in various forms, interrupting Fauci’s science-based answers.

Committee Chairman Jim Clyburn first tried to calm Jordan down, but when that didn’t work, it was Sister Maxine “Reclaming My Time” Waters of California who ended all of Jordan’s ranting with, “You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth!”

This all went down during the House Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee meeting, with Dr. Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Chief Science Officer of the White House COVID-19 Response Team Dr. David Kessler among the witnesses who testified.

Here’s all of it:

Previous articleNew Film Stresses Importance of Identifying Unmarked Graves of Enslaved People (Trailer)
Next article8 Dead at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis, Suspected Gunman Commits Suicide [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO