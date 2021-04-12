Sneak Preview: ‘The Talk’ Returns with Sheryl Underwood Message / WATCH

*“The Talk” hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth return with a discussion about race and healing; expert on diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice Dr. Donald E. Grant will offer advice on how to have these difficult conversations; nationally acclaimed trauma therapist and life coach Dr. Anita Phillips will share her expertise on how to heal after a painful event or conversation.

At the top of Monday’s “The Talk,” host Sheryl Underwood shares a message from backstage as the show returns since the week of March 10.

“It’s time for an episode of ‘The Talk’ that will be unlike any other we’ve had before.” Underwood adds, “As you may know, during our break, Sharon decided to leave ‘The Talk.’ We need to process the events of that day and what happened since, so we can get to the healing. Over the next hour, we will honestly discuss what occurred and explore some of our feelings. And we’ll also show you how anyone can become more comfortable discussing important issues and having difficult conversations. By the end of the hour, we want everyone to feel empowered and ready to move forward.”

