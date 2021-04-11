Diddy Might Want to Practice What He Preaches After Going in on Corporate America

*There’s an age-old saying that people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. We couldn’t help thing of it when when we heard about Sean “Diddy” Combs calling out corporate America for failing to invest in black media.

That move looks to have backfired on him because he is now being called on the carpet for his own alleged shady business dealings, particularly as they pertain to artists signed to his label, Bad Boy Records, reminds Page Six.

You don’t have to think hard to come up with an example. It was just last year that ex-Bad Boy artist Mase claimed Combs refused to sell him his publishing for $2 million because “some European guy” could offer him more.

“Yo @Diddy , how are you going to ask corporate America to pay black people more and fairly when your yourself won’t pay the black people who have helped make you millions? wrote one critic. “Lead by example pimp. Give Mase his masters sir.”

Also, there’s The Lox out of Yonkers, NY who infamously called out Diddy over their publishing while being interviewed on New York radio station Hot 97 in 2005.

In a response to General Motor’s alleged lack of support for the black community, Combs, who owns media outlets Revolt TV and Revolt.com said people of color aren’t afraid to “weaponize our dollars” in an open letter published on the Revolt website.

Diddy writing an open letter to corporate America about not paying black artists pic.twitter.com/WcUAqmI1j9 — Yandy Luther King (@cxrodge3) April 8, 2021

“No longer can corporate America manipulate our community into believing that incremental progress is acceptable action,” Combs wrote. “We demand that Corporate America reinvest an equitable percentage of what you take from our community back into our community.”

It adds, “The same way you understand the power of our dollars, we understand our power to take them away from any corporation that doesn’t give us the economic inclusion we deserve. We are prepared to weaponize our dollars.”