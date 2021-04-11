Sunday, April 11, 2021
Home News #BlackLivesMatter
#BlackLivesMatter

Diddy Might Want to Practice What He Preaches After Going in on Corporate America

By Fisher Jack
0

Sean Diddy Combs (screenshot)

*There’s an age-old saying that people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. We couldn’t help thing of it when when we heard about Sean “Diddy” Combs calling out corporate America for failing to invest in black media.

That move looks to have backfired on him because he is now being called on the carpet for his own alleged shady business dealings, particularly as they pertain to artists signed to his label, Bad Boy Records, reminds Page Six.

You don’t have to think hard to come up with an example. It was just last year that ex-Bad Boy artist Mase claimed Combs refused to sell him his publishing for $2 million because “some European guy” could offer him more.

Mase and Diddy
Mase and Diddy performing together in 2017 (Getty)

“Yo @Diddy , how are you going to ask corporate America to pay black people more and fairly when your yourself won’t pay the black people who have helped make you millions? wrote one critic. “Lead by example pimp. Give Mase his masters sir.”

Also, there’s  The Lox out of Yonkers, NY who infamously called out Diddy over their publishing while being interviewed on New York radio station Hot 97 in 2005.

In a response to General Motor’s alleged lack of support for the black community, Combs, who owns media outlets Revolt TV and Revolt.com said people of color aren’t afraid to “weaponize our dollars” in an open letter published on the Revolt website.

“No longer can corporate America manipulate our community into believing that incremental progress is acceptable action,” Combs wrote. “We demand that Corporate America reinvest an equitable percentage of what you take from our community back into our community.”

It adds, “The same way you understand the power of our dollars, we understand our power to take them away from any corporation that doesn’t give us the economic inclusion we deserve. We are prepared to weaponize our dollars.”

Previous articleEmmy Winner Albert Edmund Lord III is New VP at Community Build, Inc.
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Multi-million Dollar Bruce’s Beach, Stolen from Black Owners, is About to be Returned

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justice is rarely swift in these situations but as conversations about reparations for the Black community press on, a few California legislators are actively...
Read more
Social Heat

LA Times’ Headline on DMX’s Death was Problematic; Issues Apology

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Los Angeles Times is facing major backlash from fans after posting an insensitive headline announcing DMX’s death. As the world continues to mourn the...
Read more
Social Heat

Survey Says Nearly HALF of Americans Want The Rock to Run for President

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to a new poll, The Rock has support from nearly 50 percent of Americans in his potential run for president. Roughly 30,130 people participated in...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P Claims DMX OD Could’ve Been Prevented & Oh Yeah, Rappers Need A Union!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is the latest celebrity to weigh in on DMX’s hospitalization following his alleged drug overdose, and just like many, the rapper and...
Read more
Social Heat

Andy Cohen Announces Bravo Kids Episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss

Fisher Jack - 0
*This week, Andy Cohen announced that a series of children from the Real Housewives franchise will all appear on an upcoming special episode of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO