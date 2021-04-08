Thursday, April 8, 2021
Home News
News

Regé-Jean Page Responds to Report He Wasn’t Cast in ‘Superman’ Series Due to His Race

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Regé-Jean Page is speaking out about a new report claiming he was turned down for a role in the Superman series because of his race. 

We previously reported, the “Bridgerton” star auditioned for the role of Superman’s grandfather on SyFy’s show “Krypton” — but a DC executive allegedly refused to cast a Black actor for the role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Justice League” star Ray Fisher made the allegation in a new interview. Fisher previously called out director Joss Whedon for his “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on set.

Per the report, the SyFy series “Krypton” follows Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El, before the birth of Superman. The show ran from 2018 to 2019. The creators of the series reportedly considered non-white actors for the role. Page auditioned but DC exec Geoff Johns nixed the idea of Superman having a Black grandfather. The role ultimately went to white actor Cameron Cuffe.

Johns’ publicist Howard Bragman told Insider that Johns “never said Superman can’t have a Black ancestor or be Black.” 

READ MORE: Regé-Jean Page: Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Won’t Return for 2nd Season

In a tweet Wednesday, Page seemed the report, “Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh,” he wrote. “Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly.”

Johns’ rep provided a statement to PEOPLE that said Page “never got to the stage where he would be selected by producers to be sent to the studio nor did he ever officially test for WBTV.”

“The role was for Superman’s grandfather – which came after the Justice League movies and the decision was made that the role was supposed to mirror Henry Cavill and his father which was played by Russell Crowe in the movie,” the statement continued.

“The actor being cast as such was supposed to resemble either actor,” the statement said. “This is being twisted to be something that it is not and someone throwing a name out there to get headlines.”

Page went on to become the breakout star in Netflix’s hit “Bridgerton,” for which he earned an NAACP Image Award this year for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

Jean was reportedly offered a contract to appear in three to five episodes of the upcoming Season 2 of the hit series — worth $50, 000 an episode but he turned it down, The Blast reports. He was only meant to appear in one season of the show, which is based on the popular book series, and each book focuses on one of the Bridgerton siblings. 

Previous articleSharon Osbourne’s Alleged Text Messages to Sheryl Underwood Show She ‘Apologized’ After Fallout
Next article‘Notorious Queens’ Exclusive Clip: Tonesa Confronts La’Britney [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Andy Cohen Announces Bravo Kids Episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss

Fisher Jack - 0
*This week, Andy Cohen announced that a series of children from the Real Housewives franchise will all appear on an upcoming special episode of...
Read more
Social Heat

YouTube Has Officially REMOVED YG’s ‘Anti-Asian’ Song ‘Meet the Flockers’

Fisher Jack - 0
*After initially refusing to do so, YouTube has officially removed “Meet the Flockers” by YG, which has been deemed as an “anti-Asian” song by...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Gets Vaccinated and Lets Out Squeals, Err, High Notes / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to get vaccinated and she shared the experience with the world. The superstar got her COVID-19 shot over the...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
Social Heat

DMX Health Update: Rapper Off Life Support Following Heart Attack Caused by OD / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*DMX’s lawyer has revealed a new update surrounding the rapper’s health condition after he reportedly suffered from a drug overdose. Murray Richman, the rapper’s attorney,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO