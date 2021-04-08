Regé-Jean Page Responds to Report He Wasn’t Cast in ‘Superman’ Series Due to His Race

*Regé-Jean Page is speaking out about a new report claiming he was turned down for a role in the Superman series because of his race.

We previously reported, the “Bridgerton” star auditioned for the role of Superman’s grandfather on SyFy’s show “Krypton” — but a DC executive allegedly refused to cast a Black actor for the role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Justice League” star Ray Fisher made the allegation in a new interview. Fisher previously called out director Joss Whedon for his “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on set.

Per the report, the SyFy series “Krypton” follows Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El, before the birth of Superman. The show ran from 2018 to 2019. The creators of the series reportedly considered non-white actors for the role. Page auditioned but DC exec Geoff Johns nixed the idea of Superman having a Black grandfather. The role ultimately went to white actor Cameron Cuffe.

Johns’ publicist Howard Bragman told Insider that Johns “never said Superman can’t have a Black ancestor or be Black.”

READ MORE: Regé-Jean Page: Breakout Star of Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Won’t Return for 2nd Season

Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly. 👊🏽 — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 7, 2021

In a tweet Wednesday, Page seemed the report, “Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh,” he wrote. “Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly.”

Johns’ rep provided a statement to PEOPLE that said Page “never got to the stage where he would be selected by producers to be sent to the studio nor did he ever officially test for WBTV.”

“The role was for Superman’s grandfather – which came after the Justice League movies and the decision was made that the role was supposed to mirror Henry Cavill and his father which was played by Russell Crowe in the movie,” the statement continued.

“The actor being cast as such was supposed to resemble either actor,” the statement said. “This is being twisted to be something that it is not and someone throwing a name out there to get headlines.”

Page went on to become the breakout star in Netflix’s hit “Bridgerton,” for which he earned an NAACP Image Award this year for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

Jean was reportedly offered a contract to appear in three to five episodes of the upcoming Season 2 of the hit series — worth $50, 000 an episode but he turned it down, The Blast reports. He was only meant to appear in one season of the show, which is based on the popular book series, and each book focuses on one of the Bridgerton siblings.