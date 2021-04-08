*Master P is the latest celebrity to weigh in on DMX’s hospitalization following his alleged drug overdose, and just like many, the rapper and business mogul believes this all could have been prevented.

While speaking with TMZ in Los Angeles Thursday, Master P was asked him DMX’s legacy as he remains on life support in a New York hospital. He told the photog that he just hates how the hip-hop industry waits until something bad happens before showering and offering their peers love and support.

He also told the outlet that he thinks the industry needs to create some type of union to help artists going through tough times, especially when drugs are involved. He believes the best thing the industry could do to prevent the next tragedy is educating the next generation, TMZ reports.

