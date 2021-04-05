Monday, April 5, 2021
First Reported Case of Baby Born With Three Penises in Iraq

By Ny MaGee
Baby Born With Three Penises
*The first recorded case of a baby born with three penises is gaining traction. 

Per Science Times, a baby boy in Duhok City, Iraq had to undergo surgery to remove his two extra male genitalia. According to the report, the saved penis is functional unlike the other two, one of which was attached to the end of the boy’s penis and the other at the bottom of his scrotum. 

The unnamed boy was three months old when his curious case was first published in 2020 in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports. According to reports, he was discharged from the hospital after surgery without any complications but is expected to have follow-up appointments over the next year so doctors can monitor his healing progress. 

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first reported case with three penises or triphallia as no similar case is present in literature in human beings,” the study—to which Dr. Shakir Saleem Jabali contributed —states

Here’s more from the Daily Mail:

The boy’s parents initially took him into hospital because of swelling in his scrotum, but when he arrived doctors noticed the boy had two extra penises.

One measured 2cm and was located at the root of his main penis, while the other was 1cm long and positioned below his scrotum.

Doctors said one out of five to six million boys is born with diphallia, two penises, but the Iraqi baby boy is the first case of a human born with three penises known as triphallia. 

According to Healthline, babies born with diphallia are very rare. The first case was reported in 1609 by Swiss doctor Johannes Jacob Wecker who discovered a cadaver with the condition. Per the Daily Mail, “There have been reports of boys being able to urinate and ejaculate out of both penises,” the outlet writes

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

