Sunday, April 4, 2021
Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake's Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

By Fisher Jack
Janet Jackson - Justimberlake Super Bowl reveal
Janet Jackson – Justin Timberlake

*Justin Timberlake‘s manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal.

The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake ripped off a part of Janet Jackson’s top, exposing her breast during their halftime performance.

While Justin Timberlake went on to perform in the 2018 Super Bowl solo, Janet Jackson was rumored to be blackballed, which the NFL previously denied. Janet Jackson recently shared a quote about forgiveness that reads,

“Always choose to heal, not to hurt. To forgive, not to despise. To persevere, not to quit. To smile, not to frown. And to love, not to hate.” Justin Timberlake’s former manager Johnny Wright wrote: “You should take this advice and apply it to your relationship with Justin.”

MORE NEWS FOR YOU: DMX UPdate: Lawyer Clarifies Rapper Still on Life-support – it's Not Looking Good for Him

 

