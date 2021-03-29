Monday, March 29, 2021
King Von’s Alleged Killer Has Been Released on $100,000 Bond

By Ny MaGee
Timothy Leeks - King Von
Timothy Leeks (Lul Tim) – King Von

*The man charged with killing rapper King Von has reportedly been released from jail on a $100,000 bond. 

EUR previously reported, in November, authorities identified the gunman as 22-year-old Timothy Leeks, also known as Lul Tim.

The Chicago rapper was fatally shot on Nov. 6 outside a downtown nightclub. Von, real name Dayvon Bennett, was among six people shot moments after a fight broke out at the Monaco Hookah Lounge. Von was among two people killed in the shooting. Leeks also sustained injuries and reportedly remained at Atlanta’s Grady Hospital for two weeks receiving treatment before he was arrested.

“During the shooting incident, six men were shot during the group altercation and officer encounter. Bennett and two men died as a result of their injuries, and three were injured and are being treated at a hospital,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement, per NBC.com.

The APD also said, in part, in a statement: “Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the homicides. Part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers. Charges are anticipated against the two suspects detained on-scene and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.”

READ MORE: King Von’s Sister Claps Back at Trolls Who Claim She Had Romantic Interest In Him [VIDEO]

 

Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker said after Leeks’ arrest, “Mr. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound. The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest.” 

According to Fulton County Court records obtained by XXL magazine, county data doesn’t list a release date for Leeks but according to social media, the young killer is said to be back on the streets. 

Senior Public Information Officer Tracy Flanagan, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department, told XXL that Leeks must be fitted with an ankle monitor” upon his release.

Leeks’ associate Quando Rondo and their fellow crip gang members celebrated his release on social media, referring to Lul Timm his “god.”

Sources close to Quando previously told TMZ that they were acting in self-defense on the night of King Von’s shooting. Johnny Harris, 21, and Kevin Jones, 23, were also charged in the incident.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

