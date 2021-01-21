King Von’s Sister Claps Back at Trolls Who Claim She Had Romantic Interest In Him [VIDEO]

King Von’s sister has fired back at Internet trolls accusing her of lusting after her late brother.

The Chicago rapper remains fodder for social media over two months after he was fatally shot in Atlanta on November 6.

Von‘s sister, Kayla B, is now trending after her old tweets about him surfaced, prompting many to believe she was interested in dating her own brother, The Blast reports.

Kayla B was quick to squash that chatter in a video, making clear she ain’t down with incest, like folks are in the south.

“Get y’all sick nasty asses on. Do I look like I’m from Down South? Me and my brother we from Chicago. We’re not from Down South where people f*ck they brothers and sisters. All y’all that sayin’ that, I hope y’all grandma die ’cause that’s some nasty sh*t.”

Check out the video below.

READ MORE: King Von’s Sister Slams Mortuary Over Rapper’s Leaked Autopsy Photos

King Von was murdered outside of an Atlanta hookah bar in November, following a physical altercation with Quando Rondo’s entourage. Rapper T.I. reacted in a post about Atlanta being a progressive city and warned outside gang members, “Stop coming here to kill each other.”

Kayla B made time to clap back at T.I., writing on her Instagram stories: “Wasn’t u just [with] other b###### at Copper Cove. I stay seeing [you] cheating mind your business @troubleman31,” wrote Kayla on her Instagram Story. She added, “And these [are] FACTS! But the energy he [always] putting in [people] business [needs] to be the same energy he [needs] to make it right [with] his daughter!!!!! Now [where] is my brother @50cent get on his a##!”

King Von HALF sister KAYLA B act like she was fucking him … it’s creepy … she been dragging her brother name & business since he died! She really a fuckn NOOF ! Ol goofy ASS girl! — LadyTheDon 💋 . (@thaBossLady_) January 17, 2021

King Von sister Kayla is the reason i never fucked with niggas sisters! Them bitches be overly obsessed with they bothers and they business like they fucking or something. That shit is sick ! — 🐼🍯🦁 (@MuthaHustler) January 18, 2021



Kayla B. previously took to Instagram to blast the Atlanta mortician who allegedly leaked Von’s autopsy photos online. She demanded that Airport Mortuary Shipping Services fire the staffer responsible for sharing the private images.

She posted a photo of the alleged mortician on social media, along with the mortuary’s address, and captioned the post: “THIS THE SICK MFER THAT POSTED MY BROTHER PICTURES !!! HE WORK AT THE AIPORT MORTUARY. HIS WHOLE JOB KNOW HE DID THE SHIT BUT THEY TRNA PROTECT HIM!!! WE NEED HIM FIRED NOW!!!!”