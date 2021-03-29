Congresswomen Maxine Waters, Karen Bass, Barbara Lee and Others Special Tribute to The (Late) Honorable Gwen A. Moore

*Los Angeles, CA — The Black Business Association (BBA), is proud to announce the Annual 2021 Virtual Salute to Black Women: A Special Tribute to “The (Late) Honorable Gwen A. Moore”, Former Chairperson of the BBA, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 2pm PDT.

The BBA is oldest active ethnic business support organization in the State of California,headquartered in Los Angeles, (to which The Honorable Gwen A. Moore, served as Chairperson & Board Member for over (10) years); presents this event in recognition of National Women’s History Month.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the theme carried over from 2020 is: “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to be Silenced”; which serves to continue the Centennial Celebration of the Women’s Suffrage through August 26, 2021, (Women’s Equality Day). It is celebrated in the United States on this date to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex.

In light of the continuing Celebration and Recognition of Women who played significant roles in the Vote & Women’s Rights, President, Earl “Skip” Cooper, II advised, “It is our distinct pleasure to Salute in Memoria, “The Honorable Gwen A. Moore”, as we honor her as “BBA’s Honorary Lifetime Chairperson” in observance of her Lifetime Commitment & Dedication to the betterment of others, to the Black Business Association, other organizations, and the Black Women’s right to vote and hold public office.

The Special Tribute to Gwen Moore will include remarks by elected officials and professional colleagues; Congresswomen Maxine Waters, Karen Bass, and Barbara Lee, CA Secretary of State, Shirley Weber, L.A. County Supervisor, Holly J. Mitchell, California Senators Steve Bradford, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, Ret. LA County Supervisor, Hon. Yvonne Burke, Ret. Congresswoman, Hon. Diane Watson, Dezie Woods-Jones, Founder of the Black Women Organized for Political Action, Celestine Palmer, Founder, Los Angeles African American Women’s Political Action Committee, Joy Atkinson, Executive Director, (Los Angeles African American Women’s Public Policy Institute), Edwin Lombard, Executive Director, CA African American Chamber of Commerce, Timothy Alan Simon, Commissioner (Emeritus), CA Public Utilities Commission, Danny Bakewell, Sr., Chairman, Bakewell Media, and others.

Moore who passed away last year, was first elected to public office in 1975 to the LA Community College District Board of Trustees, and then the State Legislature in 1978, where she served for 16 years until 1994, representing California’s 49th district (redistricted and renumbered in 1990 as the 47th district), which currently includes Long Beach, Catalina Island and parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

While serving in the Assembly, Moore, introduced over 400 bills that were signed into law. She also served as Majority Whip and was a member of a number of influential committees, including the Assembly Utilities and Commerce Committee.

Moore was the architect and political force behind the historical California General Order 156. It is a state supplier diversity program that has, over the years, strengthened and stabilized a number of California Black-owned, Women-owned, and other minority-owned small businesses by helping them secure lucrative state contracts.

1n 1994, Moore after her service in the Assembly began to pursue other opportunities outside of elected office that influenced state policy and impacted the lives and careers of many legislators, entrepreneurs, women and men of all ages and ethnicities. As the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Los Angeles-based GeM Communications Group, Moore was a very sought-after consultant and worked with several prominent clients across the nation.

