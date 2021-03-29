Monday, March 29, 2021
Home Events
Events

Congresswomen Maxine Waters, Karen Bass, Barbara Lee and Others Special Tribute to The (Late) Honorable Gwen A. Moore

By Fisher Jack
0

Gwen Moore
Gwen Moore

*Los Angeles, CA — The Black Business Association (BBA), is proud to announce the Annual 2021 Virtual Salute to Black Women: A Special Tribute to “The (Late) Honorable Gwen A. Moore”, Former Chairperson of the BBA, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 2pm PDT.

The BBA is oldest active ethnic business support organization in the State of California,headquartered in Los Angeles, (to which The Honorable Gwen A. Moore, served as Chairperson & Board Member for over (10) years); presents this event in recognition of National Women’s History Month.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the theme carried over from 2020 is: “Valiant Women of the Vote:  Refusing to be Silenced”; which serves to continue the Centennial Celebration of the Women’s Suffrage through August 26, 2021, (Women’s Equality Day). It is celebrated in the United States on this date to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex.

In light of the continuing Celebration and Recognition of Women who played significant roles in the Vote & Women’s Rights, President, Earl “Skip” Cooper, II advised, “It is our distinct pleasure to Salute in Memoria, “The Honorable Gwen A. Moore”, as we honor her as “BBA’s Honorary Lifetime Chairperson” in observance of her Lifetime Commitment & Dedication to the betterment of others, to the Black Business Association, other organizations, and the Black Women’s right to vote and hold public office.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Deshayla Harris Fatally Shot in Virginia Beach Shooting

Karen-Bass-Maxine-Waters
Karen Bass – Maxine Waters

The Special Tribute to Gwen Moore will include remarks by elected officials and professional colleagues; Congresswomen Maxine Waters, Karen Bass, and Barbara Lee, CA Secretary of State, Shirley Weber, L.A. County Supervisor, Holly J. Mitchell, California Senators Steve Bradford, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, Ret. LA County Supervisor, Hon. Yvonne Burke, Ret. Congresswoman, Hon. Diane Watson,  Dezie Woods-Jones, Founder of the Black Women Organized for Political Action, Celestine Palmer, Founder, Los Angeles African American Women’s Political Action Committee, Joy Atkinson, Executive Director, (Los Angeles African American Women’s Public Policy Institute), Edwin Lombard, Executive Director, CA African American Chamber of Commerce, Timothy Alan Simon, Commissioner (Emeritus), CA Public Utilities Commission, Danny Bakewell, Sr., Chairman, Bakewell Media, and others.

Moore who passed away last year, was first elected to public office in 1975 to the LA Community College District Board of Trustees, and then the State Legislature in 1978, where she served for 16 years until 1994, representing California’s 49th district (redistricted and renumbered in 1990 as the 47th district), which currently includes Long Beach, Catalina Island and parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

While serving in the Assembly, Moore, introduced over 400 bills that were signed into law. She also served as Majority Whip and was a member of a number of influential committees, including the Assembly Utilities and Commerce Committee.

Moore was the architect and political force behind the historical California General Order 156. It is a state supplier diversity program that has, over the years, strengthened and stabilized a number of California Black-owned, Women-owned, and other minority-owned small businesses by helping them secure lucrative state contracts.

1n 1994, Moore after her service in the Assembly began to pursue other opportunities outside of elected office that influenced state policy and impacted the lives and careers of many legislators, entrepreneurs, women and men of all ages and ethnicities.  As the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Los Angeles-based GeM Communications Group, Moore was a very sought-after consultant and worked with several prominent clients across the nation.

About The Black Business Association:

Celebrating 51 Years of service, the Black Business Association (BBA) was founded in 1970.  Headquartered in Los Angeles. The BBA has been committed to ensuring that African American and other diverse business owners benefit from their advocacy efforts to impact, improve and implement policy that improves access to contracting and procurement opportunities with the public and private sector, in addition to providing access to financial resources. The BBA is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. Please visit the (BBA) website to Donate.

www.BBALA.org

https://www.facebook.com/BlackBusinessAssociation

For more information, contact the BBA office at (323) 291-9334 or email: [email protected]
source: Edna Sims, ESP Public Relations

Previous articleNiecy Nash Tells Jada Pinkett Smith She’d ‘Never Been with a Woman Before’ Meeting Wife Jessica Betts (Clip)
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Joyner Lucas Goes At Lil Nas X Who’s Ready with His Clapback!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Joyner Lucas is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Lil Nas X’s sexed-up “Montero” music video and just like many, he’s not feeling...
Read more
Social Heat

Tessica Brown (‘Gorilla Glue Girl’) and Her Fiancé Announce Her Pregnancy

Fisher Jack - 0
*Congratulations are in order for Tessica Brown aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, as Brown is pregnant, with the couple expecting...
Read more
Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO