Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Relationships

Unnecessary Roughness: Kevin Samuels Tells Woman to Accept Cheating Because ‘You’re Built Like Emmitt Smith’ (Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

Kevin Samuels - High Value Men Cheat
Kevin Samuels – High Value Men Cheat (Screenshot)

*During his latest YouTube show with the theme “High Value Men Cheat,” self-described image consultant Kevin Samuels called out a woman who dared to question the topic, saying she had no business doing so because she was built like an NFL running back.

Meochia Simmons was among several Black women speaking with him on a Zoom chat. Samuels first told her she could either “buy a dog, die alone or get a girl” if she’s unwilling to accept a cheating “high-value” man, because cheating is “our nature.”

When Simmons suggested that dating “high-value” men should have “rules and regulations,” Samuels cut her off and began asking about her measurements and dress size. She revealed being 5 foot 8 and a size 16.

“Alright, you broke the first rule right there,” he said. “I don’t know what you’re talking about that a man shouldn’t cheat or whatever when you broke the first rule that men want women who are fit. You weigh more than a man at your height. True or false?”

Simmons mentioned that she’s dated a lot of “chubby dudes.” Samuels cut her off again and got her to reveal that she weighed 220 pounds. After spewing more neanderthal dating opinions, he told Simmons that at 5 foot 8 and 220, “You’re about the size that Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders were. You’re a running back size. You can hit the A-gap like a mother f**ker.

“So don’t come in here talking about what men should not be able to do when they gotta accept somebody who can run out the power I.

Watch below:

Here’s that entire episode:

Previous articleUseful? No Visa Needed to Travel to Africa
Next articleTennessee Man Loses $1 Million Lottery Ticket, Finds It in Parking Lot [VIDEO]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Approves of Michael B Jordan for Lori Harvey – Says He ‘Got Rid’ of All the Others

Fisher Jack - 1
*Steve Harvey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Monday, March 22 episode and shared his thoughts about his daughter Lori Harvey’s current boyfriend, Michael...
Read more
Social Heat

Meagan Good: Vile Attack On Chloe Bailey ‘Breaks’ Her Heart

Fisher Jack - 0
*Meagan Good has faced her own backlash for her image in the past. Now, she’s empathizing with singer and actress Chloe Bailey who recently...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Ain’t Down wit it – 5 White House Staffers Out Over Past Marijuana Use

Fisher Jack - 0
*At least five White House staffers have been fired over their past marijuana use, despite President Joe Biden and his administration’s promise to overlook...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO