Official First Trailer Drops for Amazon’s New Terror Series ‘Them’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*The official trailer for season one of Amazon’s new terror anthology series, “Them,’ has dropped from breakout creator Little Marvin.

The ten-episode Amazon Original series premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Friday, April 9, 2021. “Them” is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The 1950s-set first season centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

READ MORE: ‘Them’ Terror Anthology Series From Little Marvin & Lena Waithe | Watch

EURweb.com

“Them” stars Deborah Ayorinde (“Luke Cage,” “Harriet,” “Girls Trip”), Ashley Thomas (“Top Boy,” “24:Legacy”), Alison Pill (“American Horror Story,” “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,” “The Newsroom,” “Milk,” “Devs”), Shahadi Wright Joseph (“Hairspary Live!,” “Us,” “The Lion King), Melody Hurd, and Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood,” “Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole,” “Home and Away”).

The series is created and executive produced by Little Marvin along with executive producers Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews, and Don Kurt. “Them” is a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

*via press release, source: Amazon Studios

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

