Official First Trailer Drops for Amazon’s New Terror Series ‘Them’ [WATCH]

The ten-episode Amazon Original series premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Friday, April 9, 2021. “Them” is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The 1950s-set first season centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

“Them” stars Deborah Ayorinde (“Luke Cage,” “Harriet,” “Girls Trip”), Ashley Thomas (“Top Boy,” “24:Legacy”), Alison Pill (“American Horror Story,” “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,” “The Newsroom,” “Milk,” “Devs”), Shahadi Wright Joseph (“Hairspary Live!,” “Us,” “The Lion King), Melody Hurd, and Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood,” “Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole,” “Home and Away”).

The series is created and executive produced by Little Marvin along with executive producers Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews, and Don Kurt. “Them” is a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

