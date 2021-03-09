‘Them’ Terror Anthology Series From Little Marvin & Lena Waithe | Watch



*Today, the official teaser video for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming terror anthology series, “Them” debuted!

From breakout creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe, the new series premiering April 9th exclusively on Prime Video, explores terror in America. Set in the 1950s, season one centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

“Them” stars Deborah Ayorinde (“Luke Cage,” “Harriet,” “Girls Trip”), Ashley Thomas (“Top Boy,” “24:Legacy”), Alison Pill (“American Horror Story,” “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,” “The Newsroom,” “Milk,” “Devs”), Shahadi Wright Joseph

(“Hairspary Live!,” “Us,” “The Lion King), Melody Hurd, and Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood,” “Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole,” “Home and Away”).

The show is created and executive produced by Little Marvin along with executive producers Waithe, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews and Don Kurt. “Them” is a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

Keep up with “Them” on Twitter + Instagram @ThemOnPrime | Facebook @ThemOnPrime | #THEM