Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Naomie Harris Joins Chiwetel Ejiofor in Showtime’s ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ Series

By Ny MaGee
Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor / Twitter

*Naomie Harris and Jimmi Simpson have signed on to star opposite Chiwetel Ejiofor in Showtime’s series adaptation of “The Man Who Fell to Earth.”

EURweb previously reported, the project had been in development at Paramount+ but will begin production later this year for Showtime. The series is based on the 1963 novel by author Walter Tevis. The book spawned the 1976 film starring David Bowie

The upcoming series, per EW, follows an “alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must grapple with his own past to determine our future,” the outlet writes. 

“Chiwetel Ejiofor’s stage and film career are staggering in their bravery, commitment and quality,” co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet said in a statement. “He’s everything we could imagine and a million things we can’t. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

TheWrap writes, “Harris will play Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer who must conquer her own demons in the race to save two worlds. Simpson will play Spencer Clay, a CIA agent whose obsession with the Alien’s true identity drives him to the edge of madness.”

READ MORE: Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild N’ Out’ Returns in April Following Anti-Semitic Fallout

“To be working with an actor of Naomie’s caliber is an absolute dream,” Kurtzman, Lumet and showrunner John Hlavin said. “Her strength, her complexity and her bold artistic choices are an inspiration. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board.”

Executive producers include Kurtzman, Lumet, Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin and StudioCanal’s Rola Bauer and Françoise Guyonnet.

“Walter Tevis’ visionary novel gave us a tech god Willy Wonka from another planet, brought to life by David Bowie’s legendary performance, that foretold Steve Jobs’ and Elon Musk’s impact on our world,” said Kurtzman and Lumet. “The series will imagine the next step in our evolution, seen through the eyes of an alien who must learn what it means to become human, even as he fights for the survival of his species.”

Bowie’s film was directed by Nicolas Roeg and found him playing an alien stranded on Earth who turns to alcoholism.

The TV series is set for a 2022 premiere on Showtime.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

