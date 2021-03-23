Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild N’ Out’ Returns in April Following Anti-Semitic Fallout

*Nick Cannon’s “Wild’ N Out” is returning to VH1 next month, with guests including Fatboy SSE, Trinidad James and Lost Boyz.

The actor and singer was temporality curbed from hosting the show following the heat he caught last summer for allegedly making anti-Semitic comments. He has since apologized and embarked on a “journey of atonement,” Cannon said.

We previously reported, ViacomCBS initially cut ties with Cannon after he suggested that Black people can’t be anti-Semitic because “the Semitic people and language have nothing to do with white people.”

“It’s never hate speech, you can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people,” he stated during a conversation with Profesor Griff on Cannon’s podcast. “When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright.”

Cannon recently addressed the controversy during a sit down on Tuesday with ABC anchor Linsey Davis on “Soul of a Nation” and noted that he is trying to make amends for his behavior.

“I’ve always said that apologies are empty. Apologies are weightless,” Cannon said. “In Hebrew they call it, you know, ‘Teshuva,’ the process of not only you know, repenting, but through that, if you’re ever met with a similar situation that you make a different decision. That goes beyond apologizing.”

“And I’m on this journey of atonement, not to get a job, not to gain any more money because that’s not what’s needed here. I’m doing this because it’s the right thing to do,” he added.

Cannon’s Wild in Out” will kick off next month with new episodes from the second half of Season 15, which was shot pre-pandemic. Per MSN, additional guests set to appear are the cast of “Black Ink Crew: Compton,” Cuban Doll, Juvenile, Headkrack, Da Brat, Ambjaay, MC Lyte, Rapsody, FABO, 24kGolden, Big Tigger, OMB Peezy, Tyla Yaweh, Young Joc, Peter & Corey Gunz, Queen Najia and Donnell Rawlings.

“Wild ‘N Out” returns at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1 on April 6.

See the teaser for the show’s return below.