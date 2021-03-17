Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Candace Owens Threatens to Sue Cardi B for Slander Over ‘Fake Tweet’ About Brother

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*Cardi B and Candace Owens are sparring on Twitter once again and this time it has resulted in legal threats.

It all started after Owens appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday and criticized Cardi’s Grammy’s performance, saying she and Megan Thee Stallion’s duet was an “attack on American values” and “trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque.”

On Twitter, Cardi responded, writing: “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap.” Owens replied, “Just @ me next time, directly. You are a cancer cell to culture. Young black girls are having their minds poisoned by what you are trying to package and sell to them as ’empowerment.'”

READ MORE: Cardi B on Giving Candace Owens Clout: ‘I Gave That B*tch 2 Million Followers’

Cardi then fired back by posting a tweet from Owens, that reads, “Yes, my husband did cheat on me with my brother. Yes, he said no when I asked to join them.”

Owens responded by calling the tweet Photoshopped, writing “I am literally laughing out loud. Cardi. My dear. That is clearly a photoshopped tweet. Only one of us has a husband that sleeps around.”

Cardi noted the blogs that reported on the tweet. Owens then threatened to sue Cardi for “slandering” of her brother, “a private citizen,” adding, “Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense.” She also addressed Cardi’s mentions of her husband’s skin tone.

“You always love to mention my husband’s skin tone— so let me ask— what color are the people that are encouraging you to strip in front of the world? Who owns your record labels? Who owns CBS and the GRAMMY’s? Who made the most money off of your WAP?”

The two have been going at it for the past 24 hours.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

