Cardi B on Giving Candace Owens Clout: ‘I Gave That B*tch 2 Million Followers’

*Cardi B has addressed the response to her controversial “WAP” track with Megan Thee Stallion, noting how the No. 1 single sparked a war of words between herself and conservative commentator Candace Owens.

In an interview with Billboard, Cardi claims she helped Owens gain millions of followers.

“There’s certain people I want to curse out, but I don’t want to give them clout,” she said. “For example, when me and Candace Owens got into an argument, I gave that bitch 2 million followers.”

Owens previously noted that Cardi’s music “contributes to the disintegration of Black culture and values.”

Cardi says she will no longer rant about her critics on social media. Instead, she will go in on them via her OnlyFans account.

“I’d rather just go to my OnlyFans because it’s only my fans there,” she said. “If you a hating-ass bitch and you pay $4.99 to see me talk shit, you not really someone that hates Cardi. You a bitch that really loves Cardi.” Cardi launched her OnlyFans account earlier this year, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the “WAP” video amid much more content. She added that she uses OnlyFans for “certain things that I want to get more personal on, and I don’t want to get on Instagram Live and talk about it because blogs are gonna chop it up.”

Cardi fans stood outside the White House to rap the lyrics to “WAP” after Biden was projected to be the president-elect. Cardi said of the moment: “I just feel like it was such a big victory for me and for Megan. I’m so used to listening to raunchy female rap music since I was a little girl—Trina, Khia, Lil’ Kim, Jacki-O, Foxy [Brown].”

She added, “‘WAP,’ to me, was just a regular raunchy female rap song, but it caused so much controversy,” she continued, referencing how the likes of Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens were supposedly so shocked by the mere existence of the hit collaboration. “So many Republicans—not just any Republicans that got an Instagram following, but a lot of Republicans that got blue checks [on Twitter] and millions of followers, [like Ben] Shapiro, Candace Owens, Tomi Lahren—were talking so much crap about ‘WAP.’ So it was just a victory for me seeing people celebrating Biden’s win with my and Megan’s song. Power of the pussy, ya heard?!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi addresses Republican lawmakers who never criticize Trump but always have plenty to say about Black Lives Matter advocates.

“A lot of these Trump supporters don’t understand why people say, ‘Black lives matter.’ People didn’t go looting because Trump was president—they went looting because there’s a lot of Black men getting killed unjustly,” Cardi continued. “A lot of Republicans think that we hate the police. Personally, there was a point when I did hate the cops because I had really bad experiences growing up with the cops, but I also met cops that are really good people and have really good hearts. I just feel like we need to hire more people like that.”