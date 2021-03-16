Woman Who Attacked Uber Driver Facing 20 Years, Friend Arrested for Fraud in Las Vegas [VIDEO]

*One of the women captured on video coughing on an Uber driver in San Fransico and pulling off his mask is facing years in prison over the incident.

Arna Kimiai, 24, was in the custody of the SFPD on Sunday night but was released on $75,000 bail on Monday, CBS reported. She was captured on dashcam hitting and verbally abusing driver Subhakar Khadka on March 7 after he asked her and two other passengers to wear their masks. She tries to take his phone, calls him a n—–, and yells “Fuck the masks!” Another passenger, Malaysia King, 24, also coughs on Khadka and yells “And I got corona!”

NextShark reported that the driver filed a police report after being threatened by the women. King was arrested on a warrant in Las Vegas and is reportedly being held without bail. She was apprehended for fraud on March 9 after getting busted trying to use a fake ID at a Bank of America. King faces charges of assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy, and violation of health and safety code.

Kimiai turned herself in to police on March 11, more than a week after going viral over the attack. According to a police statement, she is facing charges of battery of a transit employee, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a crime, and violating COVID mandates.

READ MORE: Cast of ‘Genius: Aretha’ Dish On Season Premiere | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dion Lim (@dionlimtv)

“The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic,” Tracy McCray, head of the San Francisco police department’s robbery detail, said in a statement to VICE News on Friday.

If convicted on all charges, Kimiai faces up to 20 years in prison. A day after video of the attack went viral, she defended her actions in an Instagram Live, saying of Khadka… “He lucky as hell I ain’t have nothing on me—cause if we would’ve played with me, bruh, it would’ve been a whole different story.” She has since been banned from both the Uber and Lyft platforms.