WE REMEMBER: Former Boxing Champ ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler Dead At 66

*According to a notice posted on Facebook by his wife, former middleweight champion and one of the greatest boxers who ever lived, Marvin Hagler, died on Saturday.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

The note was signed by his wife, Kay. The exact circumstances of his death weren’t released.

One of Hagler’s sons, James, told TMZ Sports that his father was taken to a hospital in New Hampshire earlier on Saturday after experiencing trouble breathing and chest pains at home. About four hours later, the family was notified he’d passed away. A cause of death is still unknown at this point … it’s also unclear if Hagler’s death is COVID related.

Here’s more on Hagler via Wikipedia:

Marvelous Marvin Hagler (born Marvin Nathaniel Hagler; May 23, 1954 – March 13, 2021) was an American professional boxer and film actor who competed in boxing from 1973 to 1987. He reigned as undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987, making twelve successful defenses of that title, and holds the highest knockout percentage of all undisputed middleweight champions, at 78 percent, while also holding the third-longest unified championship reign in boxing history at twelve consecutive defenses. At six years and seven months, his reign as undisputed middleweight champion is the second-longest of the last century, behind only Tony Zale, whose reign included several years of inactivity during his service in World War II. In 1982, annoyed that network announcers often did not refer to him by his nickname “Marvelous”, Hagler legally changed his name to “Marvelous Marvin Hagler.”

Hagler is an inductee of the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame. He was named Fighter of the Decade (1980s) by Boxing Illustrated magazine, and twice named Fighter of the Year by The Ring magazine and the Boxing Writers Association of America. In 2001 and 2004, The Ring named him the fourth greatest middleweight of all time and in 2002 named him the 17th greatest fighter of the past 69 years. The International Boxing Research Organization rates Hagler as the 6th greatest middleweight of all time, while BoxRec rates him the 29th greatest boxer of all time, pound for pound. Many analysts and boxing writers consider Hagler to have one of the most durable chins in boxing history, having been knocked down only once during the entire professional career, and the scored knockdown is still being disputed.

Marvin Hagler is survived by his current wife and five children from a previous marriage. He was 66.