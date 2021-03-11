Thursday, March 11, 2021
Home News
News

Prince William Reacts to Meghan and Harry’s Controversial Oprah Interview: ‘We Are Not a Racist Family’

By Ny MaGee
0

Prince+William+Duke+Duchess+Cambridge+Visit+6TATTvjywJ0x
Kate Middleton and Prince William

*Prince William has responded to the royal racism claims following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking with Sky News on Thursday, “We are very much not a racist family,” said the future king of England, per PEOPLE.

When asked if he had spoken to his brother after the Oprah interview, Prince William added, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

During the Oprah interview, which aired Sunday night on CBS, Markle revealed that her son was denied a royal title and protection — and that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

“They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she told Winfrey, noting that senior members of the royal family worried her child might be born too dark and that would be a bad look for the royal family.

Oprah asked Harry who was behind the comment, but he refused to spill the tea. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

READ MORE: Prince Charles Gets Clowned for Visiting Black Health Care Workers After Royal Racism Controversy

Harry later told Oprah that it was not his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Harry also told Oprah he and his brother don’t speak much these days.  I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together,” Harry added. “But we are on different paths.”

Oprah and Gayle King dished about her conversation with the royal couple on CBS This Morning.

“There’s a big guessing game all around the world: ‘Who was it, who was it, who was it?’” Gayle told Oprah on Monday. “I thought it was very touching that Harry still is choosing to protect the identity of whoever that was.”

“He did not share the identity with me,” Oprah replied. “But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations. … He did not tell me who was a part of those conversations. As you could see, I tried to get that answer, on-camera and off.”

A statement released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday on behalf of Queen Elizabeth addressed the race issues. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” it said. 

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement continued. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. 

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Previous article‘Felon Bae’ Jeremy Meeks: ‘God Was Waiting for Me to Be in The Right Space Mentally’ (Watch)
Next articleSharon Osbourne Cries and Demands Sheryl Underwood Prove Piers Morgan is Racist [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Friend or Foe? Wendell Pierce (Meghan Markle’s TV Dad) Says Intv. was ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Actor Wendell Pierce has a few thoughts about his former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*It's not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse 'cause...
Read more
Social Heat

Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On...
Read more
Social Heat

Bruno Mars Responds to Culture Vulture Accusations: ‘This Music Comes From Love’ / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While appearing on “The Breakfast Club” to promote his new single “Leave the Door Open” with Anderson Paak along with their newly-formed band called...
Read more
Social Heat

Camille Winbush Responds to Backlash to Her OnlyFans Decision & Pics

Fisher Jack - 0
*Having watched the young woman play Bernie Mac’s niece on “The Bernie Mac Show,” has led many social media users to believe that they...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO