Prince William Reacts to Meghan and Harry’s Controversial Oprah Interview: ‘We Are Not a Racist Family’

*Prince William has responded to the royal racism claims following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking with Sky News on Thursday, “We are very much not a racist family,” said the future king of England, per PEOPLE.

When asked if he had spoken to his brother after the Oprah interview, Prince William added, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”

During the Oprah interview, which aired Sunday night on CBS, Markle revealed that her son was denied a royal title and protection — and that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

“They didn’t want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” she told Winfrey, noting that senior members of the royal family worried her child might be born too dark and that would be a bad look for the royal family.

Oprah asked Harry who was behind the comment, but he refused to spill the tea. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

Harry later told Oprah that it was not his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Harry also told Oprah he and his brother don’t speak much these days. I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together,” Harry added. “But we are on different paths.”

Oprah and Gayle King dished about her conversation with the royal couple on CBS This Morning.

“There’s a big guessing game all around the world: ‘Who was it, who was it, who was it?’” Gayle told Oprah on Monday. “I thought it was very touching that Harry still is choosing to protect the identity of whoever that was.”

“He did not share the identity with me,” Oprah replied. “But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations. … He did not tell me who was a part of those conversations. As you could see, I tried to get that answer, on-camera and off.”

A statement released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday on behalf of Queen Elizabeth addressed the race issues. “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” it said.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement continued. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”