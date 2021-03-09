L.A. Focus, Union Bank Team up for The First Ladies ‘We Got Your Back’ Townhall Series Featuring Erica Campbell

*Los Angeles – In partnership with Union Bank, LA Focus Charities is launching the virtual “We Got Your Back” townhall series on March 12. The FREE series of six town halls will focus on sharing vital information for women attempting to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series kicks off on March 12—hosted by Myesha Chaney, author, entrepreneur, and first lady of Antioch Church of Long Beach— will focus on “Rethinking Small Business and Stepping Up Your Side Hustle. Guest panelists include actress/entrepreneur Wendy Raquel Robinson.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged Americans in all sectors in ways that grow increasingly more difficult every day, particularly for African Americans who are disproportionately affected,” said Lisa Collins of L.A Focus Charities. “The Black Church, in particular, exercises a vital function within the communities they serve and the pastors’ wives (“first ladies”) wield a great deal of clout and influence within those communities. It is only fitting that we bring the black faith community together with its more popular first ladies to discuss critical issues during this COVID crisis.”

“Union Bank takes a critical role in keeping their local economies vibrant through the investment of local dollars back into the community to ensure growth. The COVID-19 economic downturn has challenged all of us, particularly the African-American community, hard. Our partnership with L.A. Focus and the First Ladies “We Got Your Back” Townhall Series will help educate and empower women of color to take control of their financial future and navigate what has been a difficult season for so many,” added Frank Robinson of Diverse Markets & Community-Based Programs Executive.

READ THIS, TOO: Michael B. Jordan, Kamala Harris Talk HBUCs Ahead of 2021 NBA All-Star Game [VIDEO]

Serving as spokesperson for the townhall series is Grammy-winning Gospel superstar, author, radio host and TV personality, Erica Campbell of “Mary Mary.” Campbell—who serves as first lady of the California Worship Center—will play an active role and will take the lead on a panel exploring the impact COVID has had on Gen Z and why now is the time to set financial goals.

“I’m glad to be a part of The First Ladies “We Got Your Back” Townhall series. It is an honor to be partnered with LA Focus magazine and Union Bank to increase financial literacy and financial freedom in our communities,” said Erica Campbell.

“The pandemic might have stopped many things, but it has not hindered our creative ability to think outside of the box. Small business owners have a great opportunity to tap into unfulfilled potential and step up their side hustle. There is no moment greater to have relevant discussions about how the small business landscape is changing and what we can do to thrive in the midst of it,” said Chaney.

Later this month on March 25, First Lady,—a practicing psychologist who specializes in depression, anxiety, trauma, relational issues among others— will host the second town hall, “When Storms Collide: Financial Hardships and Your Mental Health.”

“Minding your mental health is minding your business! Staying in the know is your responsibility. Facts matter,” Crawford stated.

Other topics include youth struggling with the pandemic, credit tune ups, COVID assistance, resources available to purchase a home and financially equipping women to escape abusive situations.

L.A Focus Charities has a history of outreach efforts and events, such as the Annual First Ladies High Tea.

“L.A. Focus was the first to recognize the power and influence of first ladies with the establishment of our First Ladies High Tea in 1998. This townhall series represents an opportunity to build on all we’ve done with first ladies and to highlight their vast influence and how they are changing lives in more ways than we know. We are so very happy to join with Union Bank in this effort to shine a light on how financial empowerment is so very critical at this moment in time,” explained Collins.