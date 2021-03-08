Monday, March 8, 2021
‘Concrete Cowboy’ Starring Idris Elba, Method Man and More | Debut Date & Key Art Debut |

By Fisher Jack
Concrete Cowboy - flyer - key art*Netflix has released its first promotional flyer and info for “Concrete Cowboy” which is scheduled to debut on April 2. It stars Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome, Lorraine Toussaint, Clifford “Method Man” Smith and more. Speaking of more, below is more info about the production.

Synopsis | When fifteen year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) is expelled from school in Detroit, he is sent to North Philadelphia to live with Harp (Idris Elba), his estranged father.

Harp finds solace in rehabilitating horses for inner city cowboys at the Fletcher Street Stables, a real-life black urban horsemanship community that has provided a safe haven for the neighborhood residents for more than 100 years. Torn between his growing respect for his father’s community and his reemerging friendship with troubled cousin Smush (Jharrel Jerome), Cole begins to re-prioritize his life as the stables themselves are threatened by encroaching gentrification.

Inspired by the novel “Ghetto Cowboy” by G. Neri, Concrete Cowboy is directed by first-time feature filmmaker Ricky Staub, written by Ricky Staub and Dan Walser and produced by Tucker Tooley, Lee Daniels, Idris Elba, Dan Walser, Jeff Waxman and Jennifer Madeloff. Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, Clifford “Method Man” Smith and members of the Fletcher Street Stables also co-star in this moving father-son drama about a teen caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture.

Official Selection at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival

MORE ON EURWEB: New CrimeDoor App Gives New Looks at the Murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

Concrete Cowboy - logoFilm Release Date | April 2, 2021

Director | Ricky Staub
Writers | Ricky Staub, Dan Walser
Based On | ‘Ghetto Cowboy’ by G. Neri
Producers | Tucker Tooley, Lee Daniels, Idris Elba, Dan Walser, Jeff Waxman, Jennifer Madeloff
Cast | Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, Clifford “Method Man” Smith
source: Netflix

Fisher Jack






