Friday, March 5, 2021
T.I. and Tiny Accused of Trying to Make a Deal Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

By Ny MaGee
T.I. and Tiny - Getty
T.I. and Tiny – Getty

*As we previously reported, T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, are currently facing accusations of sexual abuse from several women, as well as other allegations of “forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidation, assault and harassment.” The couple has strongly denied these claims, calling them “unsubstantiated and baseless.”

The lawyer who called on authorities to investigate the allegations now claims the couple tried to make a deal, CBS46 reports. Tyrone A. Blackburn says Steve Sadow, T.I. and Tiny’s attorney, contacted him to try and make this nightmare go away.

“Steve Sadow reached out to me looking to make a deal on behalf of T.I. and Tiny and I told Steve Sadow my clients want justice,” Blackburn said. “So [if] the deal involves Tiny and T.I. turning themselves in and admitting to the crimes they have committed then fine we got a deal! But if it does not work then I would prefer the investigators do that work and to bring criminal charges against Tiny and T.I. for what they’ve done throughout the years.”

READ MORE: T.I. and Tiny on Notice: NYC Attorney Coming for Them After 11 Sexual Assault Allegations

 

Per Complex, 11 women claim the couple engaged in “sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terrorist threats, and false imprisonment,” Blackburn wrote in his letter. T.I. has denied the allegations. His attorney is confident that “no charges will be forthcoming.”

Sadow also denies reaching out to Blackburn to make a deal.

“That is patently false,” he said in a statement. “I reached out to see if he would share any information since his name was posted on Instagram as the attorney for Sabrina Peterson. Blackburn repeatedly refused to provide the names of his accuser-clients or any corroborating or supporting evidence of his groundless claims. The Harrises repeat that they are confident if a thorough and fair investigation is conducted, no charges will be brought.”

Following the allegations leveled against them, T.I. & Tiny’s reality show “Friends & Family Hustle,” was delayed. The rapper will also not reprise his role in the third “Ant-Man” movie.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

