T.I.’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations Mean He Won’t Reprise Role for ‘Ant-Man 3’

*According to the Hollywood Reporter, T.I. will not be returning for Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

T.I., real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., previously played a supporting role in the past two films. The reason for T.I.’s apparent absence from Ant-Man 3 is unconfirmed at this time. However, insiders close to the project said T.I. was never slated to return, despite the implication that the heavy allegations against him had to do with the decision.

As it’s been reported, T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, are currently facing accusations of sexual abuse from several women, as well as other allegations of “forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidation, assault and harassment.” The famous couple both strongly denied these claims, calling the allegations “unsubstantiated and baseless.”

