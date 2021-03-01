T.I. and Tiny on Notice: NYC Attorney Coming for Them After 11 Sexual Assault Allegations

*Based on the accounts of 11 alleged sexual assault victims of T.I. (real name Clifford Harris) and Tiny Harris (real name Tameka Harris), a new lawyer from New York is seeking a criminal investigation into the celebrity couple.

Per The New York Times, Tyrone A. Blackburn is representing 11 people who’ve claimed to be “victimized” (via drugging, rape or sexual assault) by the Harrises or members of their entourage. Reportedly, Blackburn issued letters seeking criminal inquiry in two states. He sent them to the offices of the U.S. Attorneys for the Northern District of Georgia and the Central District of California, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, and the state attorneys general of California and Georgia.

In The Times‘ report, they spoke with five alleged victims, plus family and friends of the alleged abusers. They also review photos and messages that supported the timeline of events mentioned by the alleged victims. Meanwhile, the Steve Sadow, T.I and Tiny’s lawyer, tells the publication that they “deny in the strongest possible terms these baseless and unjustified allegations.”

U NEED TO READ THIS, TOO: Jeff Bradshaw Strides with STRONGER, His NAACP Image Award Nominated Jazz Release / WATCH