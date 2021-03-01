Monday, March 1, 2021
Jeff Bradshaw Strides with STRONGER, His NAACP Image Award Nominated Jazz Release / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Jeff Bradshaw - I Can't Breathe tshirt in Philly - IMG_1967
Jeff Bradshaw

*Philadelphia, PA – Jeff “Mr. Trombone” Bradshaw strides into 2021 with a renewed sense of purpose on the heels of his newest album, the NAACP Image Award nominated STRONGER, Bradshaw’s first release since 2015. After a six year absence from the charts due to a life-threatening illness, Bradshaw’s unique tone and approach to multiple music styles is once again on full display on the sixteen track collection.

Soultracks.com declared he’s “an excellent interpreter” while Germany’s Smooth-Jazz.de proclaimed “This album is an exact reflection of everything that makes Jeff Bradshaw a musician.”

STRONGER is available on all Digital music outlets here: http://hyperurl.co/qnkfon

“I am overcome with emotion due to this recognition from the NAACP. After spending 2020 in the streets of Philadelphia using music to heal the racial divide in America to be nominated for STRONGER by the venerable organization completes my personal journey back from an uncertain future.”  Jeff Bradshaw

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: New Comers Jermaine Fowler & Nomzamo Mbatha Talk Pressure of Filming ‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel / WATCH

Recorded entirely on location in Delaware over the course of three years at the private studios of DJ Jazzy Jeff, STRONGER was released in Nov 2020 on his newly formed label, Bone Deep Enterprises. As with his prior releases Bone Deep (2003), Bone Appetit (2012) and Home (2015), Bradshaw enlists his community of A-list collaborators to create an elixir that feeds a range of emotions. STRONGER’s first single, “Prototype” finds Jeff extolling the virtues of the fairer sex along with guests Grammy winners Robert Glasper and Raheem DeVaughn. 3x Grammy nominee Marsha Ambrosious pleads to her lover while Jeff provides counterpoint on the duo’s studio rendition of “I Do (Sincerely)”, while neo-soul stalwart Conya Doss delights on the shuffling “Celebrate” the third and current single from the album now in rotation on SiriusXM Heart and Soul.

“It’s always an honor to share the stage or to record with an incredible musician like Jeff.  I’m proud to be a part of his album”!!! – Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews

The genre-blending artist dips into his Jazz well trading blazing riffs on the set’s opener “War and Thunder” with fellow bone player Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews. “Butterfly (for Herbie)” with James Poyser and Christian McBride perfectly recalls 1974 with Jeff’s soulful lead and interplay with Poyser’s Rhodes piano and Mike Nelson’s drums. The percussive Cape Town finds Bradshaw trading melodies with Mike Burton on Sax all the while invoking the spirit of South Africa’s second largest city.

Jeff Bradshaw - Stronger-1536x1536

“Congratulations to Jeff Bradshaw on his 2021 NAACP Image Award Nomination for Best Jazz Album. One of the most gifted and talented artists that I have worked with who is an inheritor in the line of great trombonists which include J.J. Johnson, Fred Wesley, and Frank Rosilino.” – Najee 

To celebrate his 2021 NAACP Image Award nomination in the Outstanding Jazz Album (Vocal) category Jeff Bradshaw will brave the Pandemic to share his music with fans live in AtlantaBirmingham (metro) area, and Pensacola, FL. Tickets are available from the venue websites.

  • 3/11 Atlanta, GA   St James Live          stjamesliveatl.com
  • 3/13 Hoover, AL     Perfect Note Live     perfectnotelive.com
  • 3/14 Pensacola,FL It’s Personal Venue  850-607-2520 / 850-377-4692

“It’s always a pleasure being a part of another great musicians journey”  – Raheem DeVaughn 

“… it has been a pleasure, for the past 21 years, to share melodies and moments with the ever so charismatic, charming, movement changing trombonist, Jeff Bradshaw!   This album IS Stronger!” – Nyla’s Mother  Marsha Ambrosius 

facebook.com/iamjeffbradshaw
@iamjeffbradshaw
www.iamjeffbradshaw.com

Fisher Jack

