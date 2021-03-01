Monday, March 1, 2021
New Comers Jermaine Fowler & Nomzamo Mbatha Talk Pressure of Filming ‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel / WATCH

By L.Marie
*The wait for “Coming 2 America,” the highly anticipated sequel to 1988’s “Coming to America” is almost over. Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are back as Prince Akeem and Semmi and there are new faces in the second installment. They are joined by a star-studded cast including Leslie Jones, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Teyana Taylor and more.  

In the sequel, Prince Akeem discovers he has an unexpected heir to the throne, a son in New York. His son Lavelle, played by Jermaine Fowler, has to get acquainted with his newfound roots. The story line seems like a reverse version of the first film. Back in the 80s Prince Akeem travels to America to step away from his family traditions to learn who he really is. Lavelle is faced with similar experiences when he is asked to visit Zamunda.  

The original film hit theaters over 30 years ago and became a cultural classic in the Black community. A film that is still referenced in other films, music, and everyday conversation to this day, has to be protected at all cost. So, fans were excited but also concerned when a sequel was announced.

Jermaine Fowler & Nomzano Mbatha & L Marie - screenshot
Jermaine Fowler, Nomzano Mbatha & L Marie – screenshot

Our correspondent L.Marie sat down with Jermaine Fowler to talk about the pressures of filming a sequel with so much at stake. 

“I think the pressure is always going to be there when you film a movie that means something to you. We all want the same thing so that comradery just like melted all of the anxiety away,” said Fowler.  

Fowler isn’t the only new character introduced. South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha plays a young woman from Zumuda who is trying to break out of the traditional standards of a woman of Zamunda.

“For me, it was important to echo the voice of the female in this film. There’s such an important story to tell, the story of the female,” said Mbatha.  

Coming 2 America” streams March 5th on Amazon Prime Video.  

L.Marie

