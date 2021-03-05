New Music: Drake Drops 3 Tracks; Bruno Mars & Anderson.Paak are Now Silk Sonic (Watch)

*Drake, Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak have sent us into the weekend with new music to digest.

Drake dropped the “Scary Hours 2 EP,” a three song collection that features guest spots from Rick Ross and Lil Baby. The songs are “What’s Next,” “Wants and Needs,” and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” “What’s Next” is an actual music video directed by Theo Skudra.

Experience all three below.

Drake also relaunched OVO Sound Radio last night. The former Apple Music Radio show is now on SiriusXM’s SOUND 42. A new album from Drake called “Certified Lover Boy” is expected for release some time this year.

Also dropping last night is “Leave the Door Open,” a soulful throwback vibe from Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak, now known as the duo Silk Sonic. The retro-flavored visual is directed by Mars and Florent Dechard, and teases an upcoming Silk Sonic album. All they’ve said about it is that Bootsy Collins is involved.

Watch this aural and visual slow-jam goodness below: