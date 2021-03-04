Why This White Woman Spelled Out an N-Word Acronym Next to Black Doll (Watch)

*A white woman calling herself “That Vegan Teacher,” fresh off her ban from TikTok last month, has taken her nonsense to YouTube with a new video in which she uses the N-word to try and make the point that people should “ban cruelty, not words.”

The woman, whose real name is Kadie Karen Diekmeyer, posted the two-minute video, titled “Are You Racist?,” on Tuesday. She begins by showing a black doll and pointing out her “beautiful eyes, beautiful smile, beautiful curly hair, beautiful skin.”

Toward her point that folks should “ban cruelty, not words,” she asks in a Romper Room voice, “Can you think of some words right now that are banned? What are some of the words that you’re never allowed to write?”

“If we say we can’t say the N-word, but then, people ban even saying ‘the N-word,’ then ‘the N-word’ becomes the ex-N-word—the N-word that used to be the other N-word, and it never ends,” Diekmeyer says. “It just goes on and on and on.”

Eventually, she moves the camera from the doll to a piece of paper next to it, where she has vertically listed the words written the words “Naturally Intelligent, Gorgeous, Generous, Exemplary, and Radiant?” (Peep the acronym.)

As the camera pans the descriptors, she says of the Black doll: “Does this girl seem to you like she might be Naturally Intelligent, Gorgeous, Generous, Exemplary, and Radiant?”

Why was she banned from TikTok? The platform didn’t say, but users think it was because she used sexual language towards 16-year-old Minecraft YouTuber Tommyinnit.

On Feb 18, That Vegan Teacher posted a TikTok duetting Tommy celebrating his two golden YouTube play button awards. She then pulls out a cucumber and some pears, and says: “Nice vegan girls don’t want to play with your buttons, but if you want them to play with your buttons, you’ll have to show them your fruits and your vegetables.”