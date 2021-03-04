Security Takes Down Man Accused of Theft Despite Receipt; Bystander’s ‘Live’ Play-by-Play is Everything (Watch)

*Thank goodness that Prianna Carey was at a Quick Trip in Dallas when a Black man – who had a receipt for his purchased items – was accused of stealing and taken down to the floor by a white security guard.

“The man just jumped on him, he ain’t stole nothing,” said Carey in her supportive Facebook Live, as the guard sat atop the young man’s legs and held his shoulder. Carey stayed with the man and filmed his entire ordeal, constantly reminding folks that the brother had a receipt for the items he was accused of stealing, and that the security guard, himself, said he was “racist” when they asked him.

At one point, the guard looks up at Carey as he’s straddling the man and says that the guy “assaulted” him. Carey, citing the victim’s account that the guard had pushed him, responds: “If you hit him first, then he got the right to hit you back. You ain’t nothing but security. You ain’t no police.”

She later wrote on social media: “We didn’t leave the scene until we knew for sure that this Brotha (RICCO) was safe & unharmed. I gave him my number he called to thank me and was glad we was there cause there’s no telling what would’ve happened. He also let me know that , he was banned from that QUICK TRIP OFF OF REGAL ROW IN 35 FOR 6 MONTHS. Which I don’t understand because this Brotha paid for EVERYTHING HE HAD. Also stated that the security guard wasn’t going to press charges, again HE ( THE SECURITY GUARD) HARRASSED THIS BROTHA AND ASSAULTED HIM AFTER LETTING HIM KNOW THAT HE WAS A RACIST. HE WORKS FOR PINKERTON SECURITY COMPANY In Plano Texas!”

Watch below: