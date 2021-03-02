Actress Camille Winbush from ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Launches OnlyFans Page

*You may remember Camille Winbush as “Nessa”, the teen daughter of late comedian Bernie Mac on “The Bernie Mac Show.”

Now she’s a grown-ass woman who is selling content via the X-rated subscription service OnlyFans.

“Yes, you heard that right. I have joined OF! But I’m doing it my way,” the actress shared on her Instagram. As noted by MadameNoire, her message was accompanied by a TikTok clip showing her with a friend who encouraged her to join OnlyFans. The caption continued, “I’ll be saying the things I really want to say, singin’ & dancing, and sharing exclusive content. But don’t think it’s just for the men. I’m finally dropping the skin care routine, I’ll be doing regular live sessions with Q&A’s, special guests, and most importantly- I’ll be able to talk to and connect with you one on one. I want to hear from you so come thru! -CandidlyCam.”

Check out some of the sultry pics below.

America Look At Nessa 🤣🤣”Oh Lord” pic.twitter.com/nGD4WndeEB — TheOneAndOnly (@PaypaTreal) February 27, 2021

As noted by SandraRose, some celebrities earn an average of $250,000 per month on OnlyFans. Many fans of “The Bernie Mac Show” were stunned when Winbush’s OnlyFans images were leaked. One fan wrote in Bernie’s voice: “Look at this America! Nessa out here on only fans. I tell you America you teach this kids the right way and still don’t learn- Bernie Mac.”

Winbush responded to the chatter in a follow-up statement on social media.

“I made the mistake of reading comments about my ‘fan’ announcement,” she said. “Overall, the majority were supportive and I appreciate that. I really do. But I’m human and of course the ones that stick out to me were the negatives. So let me be clear – I am not broke or desperate for money. Bernie, God rest his soul, is not turning over in his grave. STOP saying that. Even if meant as a joke, it is far from funny. I do not need to call Tyler Perry for a job. I’m not spending thousands of dollars on school to get a degree so that I can get a ‘real job’, whatever that means. I will not now, or ever be doing p–n. YouTube does not equal an automatic payday. Working in Hollywood has never been my endgame. Hell, to not have to work at all is my goal. I made an OF because I wanted to, not out of necessity. I used to make life choices based on what people would think of me. And I’m aware I still look young. But I will literally be 31 years old in seven days and I have to start living for me. If you don’t like my choices… 🤷🏾‍♀️ Thanks for coming to my TedTalk. Good night.”