Saturday, February 27, 2021
Home Columns
Columns

Smokey’s Cream Rises to the Top!

By Larry Buford
0

Smokey's Timeless Love
Smokey Robinson: Over six decades of performing

[From the author: I first wrote this review in 2006 when Smokey Robinson’s “Timeless Love” CD was released. Since then, Smokey – along with Motown’s original Miracles of which he was lead singer – has been honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, and was the 2016 recipient of the prestigious Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

And now, after six decades, Smokey remains relevant on today’s music scene. This is a Black History Month tribute to Smokey Robinson!]

He’s been hinting to us all along! Smokey Robinson’s newly released CD titled “Timeless Love” (New Door Records/Universal Music), a set of musical standards, is a testament to all the subtleties he’s been rendering in his songs throughout the years.

Listen again to the bridge on the 1965 recording “Ooh Baby, Baby” – that part that says…’cause I feel one day I’ll hold you near…” and you’ll know what I’m talking about!

Here’s a recording of soft music that allows Smokey’s vocal instrument to shine forth differently than the hit Motown songs he’s known for like “Shop Around,” “You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me,” “Tracks Of My Tears,” “Going To A Go-Go” and so many others. His voice is tailor-made for song standards like “I’m In The Mood For Love,” “Fly Me To The Moon,” “Speak Low,” and “Tea For Two.” This is a welcome break from the fray!

MORE ON EURWEB: On The HistoryMakers: An Evening With Berry Gordy with a Special Tribute Performance by Smokey Robinson!

smokey robinson
Smokey Robinson

True Smokey fans will remember the 1970 release of “Smokey Robinson & The Miracles Live” recorded at Detroit’s Roostertail/Upper Deck, that featured songs like “Poinciana,” “You and the Night and the Music,” “The Theme From The Valley of the Dolls,” “Walk On By” and others that were drowned out by the backbeat of the times.

This set clearly defines and acknowledges not only Smokey’s influences from singers like Sarah Vaughn to Clyde McPhatter and so many others; but also the great songwriters like the Gershwins, Cole Porter, and Sammy Cahn – a list of which history will surely include him. Smokey is on par with top-notch singing and songwriting abilities.

Please share your thoughts in the user-friendly, no-obligation comment section below.

Larry & Smokey at 2010 HAL Awards
Larry and Smokey at HAL Awards

Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]

Previous articleTo File (Taxes) Now or Not to File Now Could Determine if You’ll Get the $1,400 Stimulus Payment
Next articleDuring Boob Job Consultation Gorilla Glue Girl (Tessica Brown) Finds Lump in Each Breast
Larry Bufordhttp://www.editorialbylarry.com
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer, and author of Book/CD titled "Things Are Gettin' Outta Hand" (Steuben Pub.) www.amazon.com. He writes Human Interest articles and entertainment reviews for various newspapers across the country. He is also an editor, and provides services for press releases, interviews, business letters, resumes, etc. A native Detroiter, he is a former Motown songwriter.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Britney Spears’ Mom Says Columbus Short is LYING – She Didn’t Call Him N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*Britney Spears' mom is speaking out to set the record straight. In a statement to Page Six, Lynne Spears denied Columbus Short’s claim that...
Read more
Social Heat

Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams Back Together following His Release from Prison

Fisher Jack - 0
*It looks like #ShereeWhitfield may have rekindled an old flame, now that her former bae #TyroneGilliams has been released from prison. According to @tmz_tv, they...
Read more
Social Heat

Kyrie Irving’s Bright Idea: Kobe Bryant As New Face of NBA (Vanessa is Down with it)

Fisher Jack - 0
*Just like many sports fans around the world, Kyrie Irving believes it’s time for a big change. The basketball superstar took to Instagram on...
Read more
Social Heat

‘If You Ask Me Theoretically Are Reparations Justified? The Answer is YES.’ – Barack Obama

Fisher Jack - 0
*In the second episode of Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA,” the former President backed the reparation of Black...
Read more
Social Heat

Oh No! K. Michelle’s Butt Implant Deflates While Twerking on IG Live / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sultry songstress #KMichelle experienced one of the most embarrassing episodes on IG Live when the singer’s butt implant seem to have deflated while twerking to #Cardi...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO