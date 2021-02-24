Bobby Huntley Releases Indie Block Busters

*In a world full of creatives, there are so many ways to express yourself through the lens or a canvas to deliver a beautiful masterpiece. Claiming his fame and recognition from his viral outbreak in 2019 with Auntie, a horror spoof about the infamous Aunt Vivian Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and also in 2020 with follow up hit Coronaman, a satire spoof based on the upcoming Candy Man sequel, a high stakes comedic relief which urges the world to stay safe at home. Atlanta native Bobby Huntley doesn’t see an end date in his future.

Bobby Huntley

Bobby Huntley is a director, producer, writer, and editor who began his journey as a filmmaker at the age of 10-years old. Upon seeing his knack for storytelling, his teachers began to encourage him to submit short films and mini-docs instead of written assignments. Since completing film school, Bobby has continued to study his craft and hone his voice as a filmmaker. He builds his brand and growing numbers of supporters by independently touring the country with his award-winning projects.

Throughout his travels, he makes a point to speak at high schools and universities to give students a real in-depth look at indie filmmaking, both the highs and the lows. Bobby has faced homelessness, slept in airports and cars, as well as went through long days while only being able to afford one meal in order to travel with his films across the country. Through it all, he strongly stresses the importance of community and collaboration to effectively get stories told.

While he is just scratching the surface of the film industry, Huntley’s name buzz is growing at a rapid rate marking him as the “Next To Do It”! covered in over twenty publications such as MadameNoire, VIBE Magazine, Okayplayer, and Ebony Magazine for his completed works like his feature film debut La Vie Magnifique de Charlie aka #TheCharlieMovie, which is now one of the top ten most-watched films on KweliTV’s streaming platform since its debut last Thanksgiving.

His upcoming project, Connect will make its premiere next month at the twenty-ninth annual Pan African Film Festival based in Los Angeles, founded by legendary actor Danny Glover. Tickets for the virtual screenings will be available at www.Paff.Org. His next endeavor is the feature film version of his tantalizing award-winning short film, Louisiana 1961. Huntley controls his own narrative as he carves out his respected lane.

See more of his works at BobbyHuntleyFilms.com follow him on social media @bhuntleyfilms

Source: Bobby Huntley Films – [email protected]