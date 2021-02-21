*LANHAM, Maryland – Benson Watch Co. has been selected for Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight, a collaboration with the National Retail Federation (NRF) Foundation to strengthen diverse small businesses through increased exposure and various other pro bono in-kind services. The program, which will run throughout 2021, builds on Qurate Retail Group’s longstanding foundation of supporting small businesses and reflects the company’s and NRF Foundation’s commitment to increasing opportunities for underrepresented groups.

Qurate Retail Group, a multiplatform retailer that includes QVC, HSN, Zulily, and several other brands, is using its production resources, television broadcasts, and digital platforms to help Benson Watch Co. share its story with millions of consumers nationwide. Benson Watch Co.’s story began appearing on QVC’s and HSN’s websites and social pages in early 2021 and the company will be highlighted on air on February 19 at 12:00 pm and 9:00 pm ET on QVC and at 1:55 pm and 10:55 pm ET on HSN.

Zulily is promoting the campaign on its website, email, and social, and Benson Watch Co. can also tap Qurate Retail Group team members for advice on a business issue through a virtual mentoring initiative. QVC US, HSN, and Zulily reach more than 90 million homes in the U.S. via broadcast channels and millions more via digital and social platforms.

“I’m honored to be selected for this program,” said Marcel Benson, Founder, Benson Watches. “I think this will give us the opportunity to reach and inspire other entrepreneurs who also want to do something unconventional. ”

Benson was founded on the principle that time should be spent doing what you love. Founder, Marcel knew that the only way that he’d be able to experience true fulfillment is by quitting his corporate job and owning his time. He did just that and the company’s mission is not only to sell watches but encourage the masses to own their time as well.

Qurate Retail Group and the NRF Foundation first launched the Small Business Spotlight in May 2020 to help small businesses challenged by COVID-19. The first 20 participating businesses received on-air interview segments, repackaged video on QVC and HSN streaming services, email marketing, social posts, and website exposure. The second phase of the Small Business Spotlight, conducted from August through October of 2020, featured 40 Black-owned businesses.

“We’re proud to support the small business community by sharing the stories of these extraordinary companies, including their innovation, their triumphs, the challenges they face, and their remarkable resilience,” said Mike George, President and CEO, Qurate Retail, Inc. “Through our 2021 Small Business Spotlight, we aim to help these diverse entrepreneurs build on their success and continue to be sources of inspiration and community strength.”

The current chapter of the Small Business Spotlight runs through February and highlights Black-owned businesses in celebration of Black History Month. Throughout 2021, QVC US, HSN, and Zulily will also promote selected small businesses during Women’s History Month (March), National Military Appreciation Month (May), Pride Month (June), National Hispanic Heritage Month (September), and National Disability Employment Awareness Month (October).

“Across the country every day, small businesses create good jobs, spur economic growth and serve their communities and customers in safe and innovative ways,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation. “Through the Small Business Spotlight, we’re proud to highlight some remarkable small business owners that illustrate the leadership, ingenuity, and entrepreneurial spirit that make retail such a dynamic industry.”

For additional information on Benson Watch Co., contact Laura Davidson at [email protected] or visit bensonwatch.com. To learn more about Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight, search ‘Spotlight’ on QVC.com and HSN.com.

About Benson Watch Co.

Benson Watch Co. inspires people to own their time and spend it doing what they love.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises seven leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a Third Way to Shop®, beyond transactional e-commerce or traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Globally, Qurate Retail GroupSM is a world leader in video commerce, among the top 10 eCommerce retailers in North America (according to Digital Commerce 360), and a leader in mobile commerce and social commerce. The retailer reaches approximately 380 million homes worldwide via 15 television networks, attracts 2.4 billion digital sessions per year across its eCommerce sites and mobile apps, and engages customers via social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines the best of retail, media, and social to curate products, experiences, conversations, and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers – bringing joy, inspiration, and humanity to shopping. Qurate Retail Group also curates large audiences, across multiple platforms, for thousands of brand vendors. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has 25,000 team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland, and China. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn. Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB) includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

About NRF

The National Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade association, passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies, and ideas that help retail thrive. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation’s largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual GDP and supporting one in four U.S. jobs — 52 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF and its educational arm, the NRF Foundation, have been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring, and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies.

source: CJones PR