Saturday, February 20, 2021
Lance Gross, Keisha Knight Pulliam Team Up with TBS to Help HBCU Students ‘Cash Out’ / WATCH

By Oniqua Higgins
*$25,000 to pay off student loans may sound like a dream right now. — But Lance Gross, Keshia Knight Pulliam and TBS are partnering to make this dream a reality for three lucky alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities with the “HBCU Cash Out Contest

For both actors, they’re HBCU graduates, this initiative is vital.  Knight Pulliam graduated from the illustrious Spelman College and Gross attended Howard University, sharing the same Alma Mater as Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I think I made the greatest decision of my life going to an HBCU. If I had to do it all over again, I would do it the exact same way. For me I feel Like HBCU’S are different from a PWI, it’s an extension of the village,” says Gross, the Tyler Perry House of Payne Star.

MORE ON EURWEB: When the Animal Takes Over: Video Shows Cops REPEATEDLY Pummeling Man in Face! / WATCH

Lance Gross - Keisha Knight Pulliam (Getty)
Lance Gross – Keisha Knight Pulliam (Getty)

The HBCU Cash Out Contest comes at such an important time. With many citizens facing financial struggles during the pandemic and student loan payments suspension, it’s the perfect resource for recent HBCU graduates.

“You know we’re in the middle of a pandemic. I just have that understanding of how much of a hindrance student loans can be. I felt like I had a head start of not having student loans,” Gross says.

READ MORE AT EURWEB: With 4th Grand Slam At Australian Open Naomi Osaka is the FUTURE of Women’s Tennis / VIDEO

HBCUTBS HBCU Cash Out, is the organization’s first interactive social media contest. The rules are simple, all you have to do is:

  1. Post a 60 second video to Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
  2. Add the Hashtag: #HBCUCashOutContest and tag TBS
  3. Fill out the form on tbshbcucashout.com

Contestants have up until March 8, 2021 to submit for the contest.

— And although Gross loss EURweb HBCU Trivia, he vows to come back stronger for his rematch.

Previous articleRush Limbaugh’s Black Friend (Bo Snerdly) Speaks out After Joy Reid Said He was Rush’s ‘Cover’ to Say ‘Outright Racist Stuff’ / WATCH
Oniqua Higgins

