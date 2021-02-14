Sunday, February 14, 2021
Home Columns
Columns

Mary Wilson: Reflections of a Supreme Journey! – by Scherrie Payne

By Larry Buford
0

Supremes - classic pic (Flo Mary Diana) - Getty
The Supremes (Flo, Mary, Diana) – Getty

*The following is a commentary written by former member of The Supremes, Scherrie Payne:

Mary Wilson! She was so many wonderful things to so many: A Supreme; a best-selling author; a humanitarian and civil rights activist; a mother; grandmother; a sister; a cousin, and of course a friend!

Mary did it all and did it all so well! Her legacy will forever live on in the hearts and minds of fans all over the world. From that young girl in Detroit, she went on to become part of a group that took the music industry and then, the nations by storm. They became Superstars, Legends of Motown that helped put the name of Detroit on the map!! Trailblazers! They were a first-class act! The Supremes became role models for so many Black girls and made them realize they could achieve the heights; anything was possible regardless of one’s race.

The stage was Mary’s home; she lit it up! She was a natural and showed it. Audiences loved her vivaciousness, slick dance moves accompanied by her sexy voice and bright smile. Whether she was just singing “oohs” and “aahs” in the background, or delivering a tender solo, she was powerful. The Supremes was her life and it was obvious that she enjoyed every moment of it. Mary was relentless and hard-working and never slowed down or gave up on her goals, nor her dreams. She never saw the world through blinded eyes. She was an optimist, always striving for that next plateau, and achieved it. I so admired her for that! Mary was the consummate performer/entertainer. She was beautiful!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Janet’s in ‘Control’ Again! 1986 LP Back on the Charts After Timberlake Apology / Watch Singer Thank Fans

Mary multi 2
(L – R) The Supremes of the ’60’s, Mary Wilson solo, The Supremes of the ’70’s with Cindy Birdsong, Mary Wilson, and Scherrie Payne

Mary has left an indelible mark on the hearts of everyone who ever met or knew her. I, for one, shall forever be indebted to her. I became a part of the legacy of The Supremes in 1973 and was introduced to a thrill of a lifetime. We traveled and played to so many audiences, here and abroad, and wore exquisite, fabulous gowns. I was truly blessed!

I’m so proud of all Mary accomplished. An original member of the most famous girl-group in the world! An icon never to be forgotten! Mary Wilson! A legend in her own time! Heaven has welcomed in another Supreme angel! My prayers, love, and deepest condolences go out to her family. May God watch over them during this time of tremendous pain and sorrow and comfort them. Tears may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning. So, every time you think of Mary, smile.

Jean Terrell, Scherrie Payne, Susaye Greene and Mary Wilson (Getty)
Jean Terrell, Scherrie Payne, Susaye Greene and Mary Wilson attend an evening with Mary Wilson of The Supremes at The GRAMMY Museum on June 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California

Author/playwright Scherrie Payne is best known as a member of the R&B/pop vocal group, The Supremes, from 1973 until 1977. Because of her powerful voice and petite stature, Payne is sometimes referred to as “the little lady with the big voice.” She is also a noted playwright.

Previous articleRobert Maraj (Nicki Minaj’s Father) Dead At 64 from Hit-and-Run Driver in NY
Larry Bufordhttp://www.editorialbylarry.com
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer, and author of Book/CD titled "Things Are Gettin' Outta Hand" (Steuben Pub.) www.amazon.com. He writes Human Interest articles and entertainment reviews for various newspapers across the country. He is also an editor, and provides services for press releases, interviews, business letters, resumes, etc. A native Detroiter, he is a former Motown songwriter.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Rachel Dolezal: Since Trans-racial Controversy Six Years Ago, Shes Been Jobless / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Since posing as a Black woman 6 years ago in 2015 and sparking an enormous trans-racial controversy, Rachel Dolezal says she has been unable...
Read more
Social Heat

Finally! 5 Years After His Killing Baton Rouge Passes $4.5M Settlement for Alton Sterling’s Family

Fisher Jack - 0
*Five years after the death of #AltonSterling, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted on a $4.5 million settlement for his family. On Wednesday, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Wait! Kodak Black Speaks on Those Rumors of Red Lights on His Head While on Stage

Fisher Jack - 0
*After footage has gone viral of him being rushed off a stage due to a red beam being spotted on him, Kodak Black is...
Read more
Social Heat

Loni Love Steps Up to Gift Gorilla Glue Girl (Tessica Brown) with A Custom Wig! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Tessica Brown, dubbed the “Gorilla Glue Girl” after she sprayed down her hair with the adhesive has been getting support from all over, and...
Read more
Social Heat

Justin Combs & Justin LaBoy Releasing ‘Respectfully Justin’ on Diddy’s REVOLT Network

Fisher Jack - 0
*According toPage Six, Justin Combs is gearing up to premiere a new show called “Respectfully Justin” with host Justin LaBoy this month! The news sites...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO