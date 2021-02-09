‘Someone Asked A Question’: Kirk Franklin Gets ‘Today’s’ Craig Melvin to Croon ‘Why We Sing’ (Watch)

*While Kirk Franklin was on “Today” Tuesday to promote his new celeb interview podcast “Good Words,” he got co-host Craig Melvin to belt a few lines from “Why We Sing,” a moment we didn’t know we needed today.

Melvin mentioned that the 1993 song was his introduction to Franklin, at which point the musician interrupted him and barked, “Go on and gimme a lil’ bit!”

Watch Melvin’s rendition (at the 1:50 mark), as well as his entire interview with the Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and host of BET’s “Sunday Best.”

The Good Words with Kirk Franklin podcast will host intimate conversations exploring faith, redemption, and the realities of today’s world. The show will also share moments with some of the biggest names in entertainment, beginning with Pharrell Williams and continuing this first season with Chance the Rapper, Chris Paul, Glennon Doyle, H.E.R, Kelly Rowland and more.

Franklin also took his talents to The Breakfast Club today in continued promotion of “Good Words.”