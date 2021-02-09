Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Entertainment

‘Someone Asked A Question’: Kirk Franklin Gets ‘Today’s’ Craig Melvin to Croon ‘Why We Sing’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Kirk Franklin (L) and Craig Melvin
Kirk Franklin (L) and Craig Melvin on “Today” (Feb. 9, 2021)

*While Kirk Franklin was on “Today” Tuesday to promote his new celeb interview podcast “Good Words,” he got co-host Craig Melvin to belt a few lines from “Why We Sing,” a moment we didn’t know we needed today.

Melvin mentioned that the 1993 song was his introduction to Franklin, at which point the musician interrupted him and barked, “Go on and gimme a lil’ bit!”

Watch Melvin’s rendition (at the 1:50 mark), as well as his entire interview with the Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and host of BET’s “Sunday Best.”

The Good Words with Kirk Franklin podcast will host intimate conversations exploring faith, redemption, and the realities of today’s world. The show will also share moments with some of the biggest names in entertainment, beginning with Pharrell Williams and continuing this first season with Chance the Rapper, Chris Paul, Glennon Doyle, H.E.R, Kelly Rowland and more.

Franklin also took his talents to The Breakfast Club today in continued promotion of “Good Words.”

Previous article#GorillaGlueGirl Turns to Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon for Help Saving Her Hair
Next articleBLIND ITEM: Singer Likes Underage Girls
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Not That He Cares, but 50 Cent Has Caught the Ire of St. Pete Mayor Over Maskless Super Bowl Party

Fisher Jack - 0
*The mayor of St. Petersburg, Fl. is not happy with 50 Cent after he threw a massive party in the area over the weekend. 50...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman Who Put Gorilla Glue in Hair Reportedly Set to Sue – Company Responds

Fisher Jack - 2
*According to TMZ, Tessica Brown has reportedly lawyered up after her whole Gorilla Glue debacle. Sources tell the news site that Tessica has reportedly hired...
Read more
Social Heat

Geo. Floyd Killer Cop Derek Chauvin’s Divorce Complete | Ex-wife Still Scared of Him

Fisher Jack - 1
*According to redacted court documents made public this week, a Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who...
Read more
Social Heat

NYC COVID-19 Vaccination Site for Latinos Bumrushed by Whites from Surrounding Areas

Fisher Jack - 0
*A COVID-19 vaccination site meant for hard-hit Latinos in a New York City community was recently taken over by Whites in surrounding cities of...
Read more
Social Heat

White Man Who Admitted to Killing Black Secret Lover Only Sentenced to 1-Year In Jail

Fisher Jack - 2
*A White Florida man has been sentenced to serve one year in jail after he confessed to fatally shooting his Black secret lover. Gardner Kent...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO