If You Missed the Shaq Bowl We’ve Got Highlights of the Hilarity and Musical Performances! / WATCH

*Shaquille O’Neal’s Super Bowl kickoff show: Mercari Presents The SHAQ Bowl is in the books, and millions tuned in to catch multi-platinum recording artists Migos perform along with “Whats Poppin” breakout star, Jack Harlow during The SHAQ Bowl’s Halftime Show presented by Pepsi Stronger Together.
The crowd for Harlow and Migos was warmed up by the big man himself, DJ Diesel aka SHAQ. Trap Soul star, Bryson Tiller also performed. Rappers Quavo, Offset and Nelly were also a part of the two celeb teams competing against one another in over-the-top-challenges like the Truff Hot Wing Eating Competition, Migos competing alongside Tim Tebow in a sit-up competition and more.
WHAT: The biggest Sunday in sports just got SHAQ sized – Shaquille O’Neal is set to bring his unrivaled game-day energy to millions of living rooms with the ultimate Big Game Sunday Kick-Off Show: Mercari Presents The SHAQ Bowl. Broadcasting live from Tampa, FL in a custom-built SHAQ Bowl stadium, the all-new event will feature professional athletes, celebrities, and A-list stars across two teams competing in fun, viral challenges – from hot wing eating to arm wrestling – to win the first-ever SHAQ Bowl Trophy. The pre-game countdown show will also feature game-day commentary from NFL greats alongside SHAQ and an incredible halftime show presented by Pepsi Stronger Together.
Who: Shaquille O’Neal, Diplo, Ezekiel Elliot, Olivia Culpo, Nelly, Tim Tebow, WWE’s Drew McIntyre and The Miz, Terrell Owens, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Offset, Winnie Harlow, DJ Carnage, Quavo, Sarah Walsh, DJ Carnage
Musical Performances: Migos, Jack Harlow & DJ Diesel a.k.a. Shaq (during SHAQ Bowl Halftime Show presented by Pepsi Stronger Together) as well as Bryson Tiller, Cedric Gervais
SHAQ BOWL CELEBRITY CHALLENGES:
- #PassTheBall Challenge Presented by Mercari – A sports obstacle course that will include football, basketball, golf, and more
- Hot Wing Challenge Presented by Truff – Shaquille O’Neal will find out who can handle the heat in this hot wing battle featuring Truff hot sauce
- Tug-of-War Presented by JCPenney– The biggest battle of strength will be officiated by Shaquille O’Neal
- Dance Challenge Presented by Aéropostale – Shaquille O’Neal will serve as a judge when the teams bring their swagger to the dance floor
- Six-Pack Challenge Presented by Emsculpt Neo – Witness the celebrity teams as they duke it out in a sit-up challenge to determine which team has the most grit and which celebrity has the strongest core
- Sauce Showdown Presented by Skillshare – Bring “all the boys to the yard” with a game day skill test led by famed “Milkshake” R&B singer and chef Kelis
- Surf’s Up Challenge Presented by Nautica – An ocean-inspired challenge to test which team can last the longest on a mechanical surfboard
- Celebrity Dodgeball Presented by Chewy – Prepare for the ultimate game of celebrity dodgeball
- Shaquille O’Neal vs Bryson The #EpicStuffs Challenge Presented by Papa John’s– An epic race between SHAQ and Bryson Tiller in Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Chair, the ultimate sports-watching seat to enjoy the new Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza.
- Shaq vs. Sasquatch Arm Wrestling Challenge Presented by Jacks Link’s – Jack Link’s is now the Official Protein Snack of The SHAQ Bowl. To showcase the power of Jack Link’s protein snacks, made with 100% beef, two legendary phenoms – Shaq and Sasquatch – will face off in a best-of-three arm wrestling challenge in what is sure to be a WILD, meaty, beefy battle of brute strength.=
source: rmg-pr.com