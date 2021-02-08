If You Missed the Shaq Bowl We’ve Got Highlights of the Hilarity and Musical Performances! / WATCH

*Shaquille O’Neal’s Super Bowl kickoff show: Mercari Presents The SHAQ Bowl is in the books, and millions tuned in to catch multi-platinum recording artists Migos perform along with “Whats Poppin” breakout star, Jack Harlow during The SHAQ Bowl’s Halftime Show presented by Pepsi Stronger Together.

The crowd for Harlow and Migos was warmed up by the big man himself, DJ Diesel aka SHAQ. Trap Soul star, Bryson Tiller also performed. Rappers Quavo, Offset and Nelly were also a part of the two celeb teams competing against one another in over-the-top-challenges like the Truff Hot Wing Eating Competition, Migos competing alongside Tim Tebow in a sit-up competition and more.

WHAT: The biggest Sunday in sports just got SHAQ sized – Shaquille O’Neal is set to bring his unrivaled game-day energy to millions of living rooms with the ultimate Big Game Sunday Kick-Off Show: Mercari Presents The SHAQ Bowl. Broadcasting live from Tampa, FL in a custom-built SHAQ Bowl stadium, the all-new event will feature professional athletes, celebrities, and A-list stars across two teams competing in fun, viral challenges – from hot wing eating to arm wrestling – to win the first-ever SHAQ Bowl Trophy. The pre-game countdown show will also feature game-day commentary from NFL greats alongside SHAQ and an incredible halftime show presented by Pepsi Stronger Together.

MORE ON EURWEB: Andra Day to Get Breakthrough Award from Palm Springs International Film Festival

Who: Shaquille O’Neal, Diplo, Ezekiel Elliot, Olivia Culpo, Nelly, Tim Tebow, WWE’s Drew McIntyre and The Miz, Terrell Owens, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Offset, Winnie Harlow, DJ Carnage, Quavo, Sarah Walsh, DJ Carnage

Musical Performances: Migos, Jack Harlow & DJ Diesel a.k.a. Shaq (during SHAQ Bowl Halftime Show presented by Pepsi Stronger Together) as well as Bryson Tiller, Cedric Gervais

SHAQ BOWL CELEBRITY CHALLENGES: