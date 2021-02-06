‘You’re Gorgeous,’ Says Flirting Defendant to Judge During Hearing – WATCH What Happens

*A playa-playa does what players do which is to spit game at every opportunity even if that game has no chance of winning the affection of the intended target. Such was the case with defendant Demetrius Lewis who came for a Broward County, Florida judge because he was either smitten by her or was just doing what a playa-playa does.

Because of the pandemic, Lewis appeared virtually before Judge Tabitha Blackmon, who we also agree with Lewis, is “gorgeous.”

Yep, Lewis took his best virtual at the judge during his hearing into his case in Broward bond court.

As you can see in the video above, Judge Blackmon is all business as defendant Lewis steps in front of the camera on Thursday.

They exchange a casual greeting. And then he tells her he thinks she’s “gorgeous.”

“Judge, you [are] so gorgeous, so gorgeous judge, I just had to tell you. You’re gorgeous,” Lewis says.

Blackmon smiles briefly, but it was downhill from there for Lewis.

“Thank you, Mr. Lewis. Alright, Mr. Lewis. Flattery will get you everywhere. But maybe not here.”

Judge Blackmon then informs Lewis that the court found probable cause to charge him with attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Bloop.