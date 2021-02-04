Sundance’s Romeo & Juliet Twist ‘R#J’ (Watch)

*Today at the Sundance Film Festival, EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas spoke to the cast of feature film “R#J” – Camaron Engels, Francesca Noel, Diego Tinoco and Siddiq Saunderson – about social media sequels, Shakespeare and sets. Click here to watch Engels and Saunderson or here to watch Noel and Tinoco!





About The Film: In fair Verona, a war as old as time is brewing between rival houses – but it’s being captured in a new way. Montague (Engels and Saunderson) and Capulet (Noel and Tinoco) Gen Zers are using their cell phones to document the eruptions of violence plaguing their communities. In the middle of it all, Romeo discovers Juliet’s artwork at a party, and the two inevitably fall in love. As tensions between their families escalate, the two plead for peace and desperately search for a way to escape their star-crossed destiny.

Told entirely through social media and smartphone screens, this bold adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” reinvents the world’s most enduring love story with style and lyricism, with Black and brown youth at the heart of it all. Blending text messages and Shakespearean dialogue, “R#J” takes us into the subversive love language of the moment, where GIFs, Spotify playlist exchanges, and Instagram profiles kindle romance and unexpected windows of vulnerability. Sundance shorts alum Carey Williams launches us into the impressive vision of his debut feature, where technology powerfully unveils timelessness.



Meet the Artists: Hailed by Filmmaker Magazine as one of 2018’s New Faces of Independent Film, Williams is a director bringing a unique and visually striking cinematic eye to the exploration of the human condition. He recently completed his feature debut, R#J, a modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet, and is prepping the feature version of his short film “Emergency” (2018 Sundance Film Festival Special Jury award, 2018 SXSW Jury Award).