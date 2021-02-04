Lamar Odom and Singer Aaron Carter to Fight in Celebrity Boxing Match

*Lamar Odom and former pop star Aaron Carter will face off in a celebrity boxing match later this year.

According to TMZ reports, the boxing match between the 41-year-old retired basketball star and the 33-year-old singer will go down at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City on June 12. According to Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman, the event will be a three-round exhibition.

“It’s gonna be a war, man. It’s gonna be a knockout, there’s no doubt,” Feldman told TMZ. As far as what fans can expect to see from Odom, he added, “Well, after seeing him training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good. … His comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter.”

According to TMZ, Odom has been training for the match with Xavier Biggs in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Odom previously announced that he has teamed with producer Jojo Ryder (American Heist, Hawaii Five-O) for a documentary chronicling his life and career, including his battle with substance abuse and marriage to Khloe Kardashian.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the multiple-episode series will feature appearances by some of Odom’s NBA colleagues including Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss, Trevor Ariza and others.

From his personal life, Liza Morales, the mother of Odom’s three children will also appear in the doc and offer testimony about their co-parenting relationship.

“I decided to tell my own truth through my documentary,” Odom said of why he agreed to the series now. “I think this will give my fans a look into my life and to understand who Lamar Odom is and hopefully I will be able to inspire people. I might not have made the best decisions a lot of times throughout my life, but I surely am a product of my environment that has made me. I think Jojo Ryder did a great job showing my real story and diving deep into my childhood and my roots.”

Chris Paul added: “Lamar’s story is like no other. He has shown resilience both on and off the court and I’m happy I was able to support my brother with this project.”