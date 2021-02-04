Thursday, February 4, 2021
Home News
News

Lamar Odom and Singer Aaron Carter to Fight in Celebrity Boxing Match

By Ny MaGee
0

velebrity boxing match

*Lamar Odom and former pop star Aaron Carter will face off in a celebrity boxing match later this year. 

According to TMZ reports, the boxing match between the 41-year-old retired basketball star and the 33-year-old singer will go down at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City on June 12. According to Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman, the event will be a three-round exhibition.

“It’s gonna be a war, man. It’s gonna be a knockout, there’s no doubt,” Feldman told TMZ. As far as what fans can expect to see from Odom, he added, “Well, after seeing him training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good. … His comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter.”

READ MORE: Lamar Odom to ‘Tell My Own Truth’ in Docuseries About His Life

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom)

According to TMZ, Odom has been training for the match with Xavier Biggs in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Odom previously announced that he has teamed with producer Jojo Ryder (American Heist, Hawaii Five-O) for a documentary chronicling his life and career, including his battle with substance abuse and marriage to Khloe Kardashian.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the multiple-episode series will feature appearances by some of Odom’s NBA colleagues including Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Lakers co-owner Jeanie BussTrevor Ariza and others. 

From his personal life, Liza Morales, the mother of Odom’s three children will also appear in the doc and offer testimony about their co-parenting relationship. 

“I decided to tell my own truth through my documentary,” Odom said of why he agreed to the series now. “I think this will give my fans a look into my life and to understand who Lamar Odom is and hopefully I will be able to inspire people. I might not have made the best decisions a lot of times throughout my life, but I surely am a product of my environment that has made me. I think Jojo Ryder did a great job showing my real story and diving deep into my childhood and my roots.”

Chris Paul added: “Lamar’s story is like no other. He has shown resilience both on and off the court and I’m happy I was able to support my brother with this project.”

Previous articleBrazen! Gunmen Rob NYC Chanel Store in Broad Daylight! / WATCH
Next articleWoman Warns Us Not to Use Gorilla Glue As Hair Spray … After She Did Just That (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Brazen! Gunmen Rob NYC Chanel Store in Broad Daylight! / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*What was supposed to be a normal day for shoppers and staff at a Chanel boutique in lower Manhattan turned out to be a...
Read more
Social Heat

Monique Samuels Claims She’s NEVER Going Back to ‘RHOP’ – Not Down with the Nastiness

Fisher Jack - 0
*Monique Samuels’ exit from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac is a permanent one. The reality star quit the show after the fifth season...
Read more
Business

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos will Step Down As CEO / Andy Jassy will Take Over

Fisher Jack - 0
*Amazon announced that CEO Jeff Bezos will be stepping down from his top role and transitioning to the role of executive chair of the...
Read more
Social Heat

JaRule Has No Problem with Trump Using His New ICONN App After Twitter Ban

Fisher Jack - 0
*Although former President Donald Trump has been booted from almost all the popular social media apps, he’s still free to use one. While speaking...
Read more
Social Heat

Woman (‘Courtside Karen’) Who Called LeBron A F**king Loser’ Apologizes

Fisher Jack - 0
*Juliana Carlos, the woman dubbed "Courtside Karen” following her verbal altercation with Lakers star Lebron James, is speaking out once again, but this time...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO