*On THE REAL airing today, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, guest co-hosts Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton of “Salt-N-Pepa” respond to the recent criticism from the group’s former DJ and third member DJ Spinderella who said she was excluded from their recent Lifetime biopic.

Adrienne Houghton:

“Ladies, with all that being said, it’s no secret that DJ Spinderella has been speaking out publicly against the movie, claiming she was ‘wrongfully excluded,’ from every aspect of development and production and that she played an integral role in the group’s story and success. I’m wondering if you can give everyone an update as to just where you guys stand with her right now.”

Cheryl “Salt” James:

“I reached out to Spinderella; I feel like this is very unfortunate. We’ve come to a crossroads where we have decided to agree to disagree. I definitely am open and Pepa’s open. We’ve talked about it and our hearts are open, have always been open to Spinderella. As far as the public is concerned, I’m really happy about the people who know that they don’t know everything. There’s six sides to every story. We just hope that we can come to some sort of resolution in the future. You never know. You never know what God is doing.”

Sandra “Pepa” Denton

“I just wanted to add to that, but I do want to clear up, there is a part that when Spinderella did say we excluded her. That part, Salt and I did reach out to consult with the movie. Like Salt said, this movie was about the friendship of Sandy and Cheryl back in college. But yes, Spinderella joined us, a part of it. We will always acknowledge her contribution that she’s done with us. She will always be our sister. We love her, but we have always made sure that she had the opportunity and the platform. We always encourage her to be Spinderella and be supportive of her, so that is important.”

Cheryl “Salt” James:

“Perception is not reality.”

