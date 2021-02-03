Wednesday, February 3, 2021
THE REAL: Salt-N-Pepa Respond to DJ Spinderella’s Claim She Was Excluded From Biopic / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*On THE REAL airing today, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, guest co-hosts Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton of “Salt-N-Pepa” respond to the recent criticism from the group’s former DJ and third member DJ Spinderella who said she was excluded from their recent Lifetime biopic.

Adrienne Houghton:
“Ladies, with all that being said, it’s no secret that DJ Spinderella has been speaking out publicly against the movie, claiming she was ‘wrongfully excluded,’ from every aspect of development and production and that she played an integral role in the group’s story and success.  I’m wondering if you can give everyone an update as to just where you guys stand with her right now.”

Salt -n-pepa

Cheryl “Salt” James:
“I reached out to Spinderella; I feel like this is very unfortunate. We’ve come to a crossroads where we have decided to agree to disagree. I definitely am open and Pepa’s open.  We’ve talked about it and our hearts are open, have always been open to Spinderella. As far as the public is concerned, I’m really happy about the people who know that they don’t know everything.  There’s six sides to every story. We just hope that we can come to some sort of resolution in the future.  You never know. You never know what God is doing.”

Sandra “Pepa” Denton
“I just wanted to add to that, but I do want to clear up, there is a part that when Spinderella did say we excluded her. That part, Salt and I did reach out to consult with the movie. Like Salt said, this movie was about the friendship of Sandy and Cheryl back in college.  But yes, Spinderella joined us, a part of it. We will always acknowledge her contribution that she’s done with us. She will always be our sister. We love her, but we have always made sure that she had the opportunity and the platform. We always encourage her to be Spinderella and be supportive of her, so that is important.”

Cheryl “Salt” James:
“Perception is not reality.”

THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.

