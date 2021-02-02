Celebrate Soulfully in February at Walt Disney World Resort

*LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Beginning in February, Walt Disney World Resort will unveil several new experiences inviting guests to celebrate soulfully at The Most Magical Place on Earth. Coinciding with and extending beyond February’s Black History Month, these offerings honor Black heritage and culture through music, food, art and more.

‘The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure’ at EPCOT

“The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” will debut Feb. 1, 2021, and continue beyond the end of the month at The American Adventure inside EPCOT. Featuring Joe Gardner from Disney and Pixar’s “Soul,” this new exhibit showcases historic artifacts of famous jazz musicians, inviting guests on a musical tour of the United States to learn more about this colorful, inspiring and constantly evolving genre of music.

‘Celebrate Soulfully at Disney Springs’

“Celebrate Soulfully at Disney Springs” brings together several new offerings debuting in February at the Walt Disney World shopping, dining and entertainment district. With jazz-inspired performances, new art displays, special food menus and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Featured will be four new art displays inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Soul,” created by emerging Black artists: Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter and Cory Van Lew. Originally developed in collaboration with Disney and Pixar as part of a HUE Unlimited collection of wearable art, the work reflects each artist’s interpretation of the film.

Three evenings per week – Motown Mondays, Jazz Thursdays and Smooth Sundays – musicians will perform throughout Disney Springs, playing tunes sure to stir the soul. In addition, select dining locations will feature special menu items, including Amorette’s Patisserie offering treats inspired by “Soul” and Walt Disney Animation Studio’s “The Princess and the Frog.” Also at Disney Springs, several retail locations will spotlight products from Black designers, artists and visionaries.

‘Movies Under the Stars’ at Select Disney Resort Hotels

As part of their “Movies Under the Stars” program, select Disney Resort hotels throughout the month of February will show films celebrating Black culture, such as “The Princess and the Frog.” These complimentary movie screenings are available to guests of Disney Resort hotels, offering relaxing evening entertainment for the whole family in a serene outdoor setting.

This is a sampling of ways guests can celebrate soulfully at The Most Magical Place on Earth beginning in February; more details about these experiences will be released soon. For more information on Walt Disney World Resort, visit WDWNews.com and DisneyParksBlog.com.