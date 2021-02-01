Monday, February 1, 2021
Home Columns
Columns

The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: John Sullivan Gets Candid About Capitol Hill Storm Involvement

By riversteff
0

*Whenever an unarmed Black person is shot by police their go-to excuse is they ‘feared for their lives.’ So as more videos surface of the Capitol Hill storm that show just how violent White rioters were towards law enforcement the million-dollar question is why was just one rioter shot by police? Even peaceful marchers during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests got man-handled, pepper-sprayed and jailed by police.

Ashli Barrett was shot and killed as she broke and attempted to jump through a window at the Capitol building where many say congressional lawmakers were either hiding or congregating yards away on the other side. According to John Sullivan, who recorded the only video of Barrett’s shooting, police who guarded the entrance where Barrett was gunned down were hesitant to shoot her even as they feared the mobs of pro-Trump supporters and White supremacists trying to bum-rush their way through. Sullivan knows they feared for their lives because he heard them say it aloud! Five people died that day and two cops have committed suicide as a result of what they experienced during the insurrection.

Sullivan is a video journalist and activist whose social media handle is JadenX. Sullivan said police got it wrong. They used his video to file charges against rioters, then charged him with trespassing. Why were other journalists on the scene not charged with the same? Sullivan said he knows why.

If police got it wrong, how did Sullivan know about plans to storm the Capitol that day? Why did White supremacists allow this Black man to walk among them without retribution? And how does Sullivan plan to fight his federal criminal trespassing charges that could get him sentenced to one to five years in prison? He answered these questions and more during an hour-long video interview with me. Click on the video above to hear from John Sullivan in his own words.

And if you want to see raw videos Sullivan recorded of the only protester shot and killed by police during the Capitol storm view them embedded in a previous column. 

Steffanie-Rivers-screenshot
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries

Previous articlePress Conference Set to Advocate for Covaid 19 Vaccination Racial Equity and Distribution
riversteff

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Mariah Carey Sued by Her Estranged Sister Alison Over Memoir Allegations

Fisher Jack - 0
*So much for sisterly love. In her latest memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer claimed her older sister Alison was abusive towards...
Read more
Social Heat

Political Star Stacey Abrams is Now A Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Former Georgia governor Democratic candidate and star voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize! That’s right! Reuters reports that...
Read more
Social Heat

800 Capitol Rioters Just Might Get Away Clean As Justice Dept. Considers Dropping Charges

Fisher Jack - 0
*While there were zero issues with locating and prosecuting Black Lives Matter protestors, The Washington Post reports that the FBI and Justice Department are...
Read more
Social Heat

Raz B and Moniece Slaughter do IG Live to Talk Chris Stokes Molestation Allegations / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*While she previously alluded back in 2010 that Raz B was lying about his allegations against Chris Stokes, in-between time, Moniece Slaughter, the mother...
Read more
Social Heat

Beyoncé’s Rapper ‘Cousin’ (Martell ‘Kardone’ Derouen) Shot Dead at 34

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Texas-based rapper by the name of Martell Derouen, who performed under the name Kardone, has died of a gunshot wound. He was 34....
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO