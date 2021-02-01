The Journal of Steffanie Rivers: John Sullivan Gets Candid About Capitol Hill Storm Involvement

*Whenever an unarmed Black person is shot by police their go-to excuse is they ‘feared for their lives.’ So as more videos surface of the Capitol Hill storm that show just how violent White rioters were towards law enforcement the million-dollar question is why was just one rioter shot by police? Even peaceful marchers during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests got man-handled, pepper-sprayed and jailed by police.

Ashli Barrett was shot and killed as she broke and attempted to jump through a window at the Capitol building where many say congressional lawmakers were either hiding or congregating yards away on the other side. According to John Sullivan, who recorded the only video of Barrett’s shooting, police who guarded the entrance where Barrett was gunned down were hesitant to shoot her even as they feared the mobs of pro-Trump supporters and White supremacists trying to bum-rush their way through. Sullivan knows they feared for their lives because he heard them say it aloud! Five people died that day and two cops have committed suicide as a result of what they experienced during the insurrection.

Sullivan is a video journalist and activist whose social media handle is JadenX. Sullivan said police got it wrong. They used his video to file charges against rioters, then charged him with trespassing. Why were other journalists on the scene not charged with the same? Sullivan said he knows why.

If police got it wrong, how did Sullivan know about plans to storm the Capitol that day? Why did White supremacists allow this Black man to walk among them without retribution? And how does Sullivan plan to fight his federal criminal trespassing charges that could get him sentenced to one to five years in prison? He answered these questions and more during an hour-long video interview with me. Click on the video above to hear from John Sullivan in his own words.

And if you want to see raw videos Sullivan recorded of the only protester shot and killed by police during the Capitol storm view them embedded in a previous column.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries.