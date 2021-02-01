Monday, February 1, 2021
T.I. Claps Back at ‘Baseless’ Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Himself and Tiny

By Ny MaGee
T.I. & Tiny

*After releasing a statement though his rep last week, T.I. has once again addressed claims that he and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, drugged and sexually abused women. 

The rapper took to Instagram on Friday to address the sexual abuse allegations leveled against him by over a dozen women. 

“It’s been extremely difficult for me to remain quiet in light of all the things that have transpired, and all the egregious allegations being tossed around about me and my wife,” he said. “But there’s a reason for that, and I don’t mind sharing it. You see, if a person does not have any right to criminally or civilly have you in court … the best thing they can do is get you for defamation … Drag you in court, make you pay their legal bills.”

He suggested the people behind the allegations are attempting to set him up for a civil lawsuit. 

READ MORE: T.I. and Tiny Deny Sexual Abuse Allegations by More Than a Dozen Women

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31)

“Women, Black women in particular, should be supported, protected, defended, and uplifted,” he said. “However, evil has no gender … A threat comes in all shapes and sizes …”

T.I. went on to shut down speculation about what goes on in his bedroom.

“What we’re not gonna do is open the door to my bedroom … But I will say this: Whatever we ever have done, has been done with consensual adults who [are] into what we into and like what we like …” he continued. “We never forced nobody, we never drugged nobody against their will, we ain’t never held nobody against their will, we never made nobody do anything … Never raped nobody.”

The hip-hop star said the abuse allegations are nothing more than baseless claims.

“These are not stories of actual events, and I have proof of that,” he said. “… I have proof of people who have gone on live … and later say, ‘I just wanted some clout. I can’t believe they actually posted that shit. I just wanted some clout.’ So that’s what we’re dealing with … How are you going to be a victim and an attacker at the same time?”

The controvery made headlines on Thursday after a former friend of the couple, Sabrina Peterson, shared screenshots of DMs from the alleged victims. A spokesperson for the couple said they have been having issues with Peterson for more than a decade.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson,” the spokesperson said. “The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

