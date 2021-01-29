Ben Crump to Represent Florida Student Body-slammed by School Resource Cop

*Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and attorney Natalie Jackson have been retained by the family of a 16-year-old Liberty High School student who was violently body-slammed into concrete by school resource officer, Deputy Ethan Fournier.

We previously reported… the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is handing over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement its investigation of a viral video showing a school resource officer slamming a 16-year-old Black female student head first to the concrete during a “confrontation” at Liberty High School in Kissimmee.

The horrifying incident occurred on Jan. 26, 2021, at Liberty High School in Kissimmee, Florida. The student, a minor Black female, was unarmed and posed no threat to the officer. Deputy Deputy Ethan did not render aid, and instead handcuffed her as she lay unconscious

Deputy Ethan Fournier has been identified as the school resource officer who body slammed a student in Osceola Co. FL. yesterday while breaking up a fight. The sheriff asked state officials to investigate what happened to ensure “complete community transparency & utmost trust” https://t.co/F0iq47kaZP pic.twitter.com/1BdBfAa7cu — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 27, 2021

Attorney Crump has issued the following statement:

“It is unconscionable what happened to this young girl at the hands of someone whose primary duty is to serve and protect our children. Students, especially minorities, have a difficult enough time feeling safe in our schools. Do we really need to add school resource officers to the list of fears they deal with on a daily basis? Deputy Fournier must be held accountable for his disturbing and violent actions by being fired and arrested. We urge FDLE to complete a swift investigation.”

“All children, no matter the color of their skin, should feel safe in our schools and have faith that the adults charged with their care and safety will honor and cherish that responsibility.”

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO The @OsceolaSheriff is investigating what happened in this video. You see an SRO slam a student to the ground, appearing to knock her unconscious. This happened today at Liberty HS in Kissimmee. The deputy was reportedly trying to break up a fight. pic.twitter.com/pEcyVtQ3p9 — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) January 27, 2021

Demeatra Bodie, whose son is a Liberty High School Student who witnessed the incident, says the officer should be arrested.

“If we were to do something like that to our kids, we will be in jail,” Bodie said. “No questions asked…we’re going to jail until they figure it out.”

She says her son did not witness the fight beforehand, but she questions why the deputy responded the way he did.

“We know that they’re there for safety reasons, but they need to be trained on working with kids, because kids are going to give you problems,” she added. “They give us problems as parents, but we’re not going to just beat on our kids and knock them unconscious.”