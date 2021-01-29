Friday, January 29, 2021
Home News Legal
Legal

Ben Crump to Represent Florida Student Body-slammed by School Resource Cop

By Ny MaGee
0

*Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and attorney Natalie Jackson have been retained by the family of a 16-year-old Liberty High School student who was violently body-slammed into concrete by school resource officer, Deputy Ethan Fournier.

We previously reported… the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is handing over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement its investigation of a viral video showing a school resource officer slamming a 16-year-old Black female student head first to the concrete during a “confrontation” at Liberty High School in Kissimmee.

The horrifying incident occurred on Jan. 26, 2021, at Liberty High School in Kissimmee, Florida. The student, a minor Black female, was unarmed and posed no threat to the officer. Deputy Deputy Ethan did not render aid, and instead handcuffed her as she lay unconscious

READ MORE: Resource Officers Tase, Body Slam Black Female Students in Separate Incidents at Fla. High Schools (Watch)

Attorney Crump has issued the following statement:

“It is unconscionable what happened to this young girl at the hands of someone whose primary duty is to serve and protect our children. Students, especially minorities, have a difficult enough time feeling safe in our schools. Do we really need to add school resource officers to the list of fears they deal with on a daily basis? Deputy Fournier must be held accountable for his disturbing and violent actions by being fired and arrested. We urge FDLE to complete a swift investigation.”

“All children, no matter the color of their skin, should feel safe in our schools and have faith that the adults charged with their care and safety will honor and cherish that responsibility.”

Demeatra Bodie, whose son is a Liberty High School Student who witnessed the incident, says the officer should be arrested. 

“If we were to do something like that to our kids, we will be in jail,” Bodie said. “No questions asked…we’re going to jail until they figure it out.”

She says her son did not witness the fight beforehand, but she questions why the deputy responded the way he did.

“We know that they’re there for safety reasons, but they need to be trained on working with kids, because kids are going to give you problems,” she added. “They give us problems as parents, but we’re not going to just beat on our kids and knock them unconscious.”

Previous articleMulatto Talks Changing Her Rap Name and DaniLeigh Colorism Controversy [VIDEO]
Next articleNick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Moving Forward After Pro-Black Backlash
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

The Washington Football Team Hires First Full-time Blk Female Coach in NFL: Jennifer King

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Washington Football Team’s latest move is another history-making one. After hiring the NFL’s first Black team president, Jason Wright, in August, Jennifer King has...
Read more
Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P is Not Happy About Black Folks Creating Clubhouse’s $1B Valuation / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is not here for the popular app Clubhouse being valued at $1 billion. The app which is predominantly used by industry taste-makers...
Read more
Social Heat

Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO