Ida B. Wells’ Great Granddaughter Pays Homage to the Revolutionary in Her New Novel: ‘Ida B. The Queen’

*In her highly anticipated book, “IDA B. The QUEEN: The Extraordinary Life And Legacy of Ida B. Wells,” authored by Michelle Duster, takes a different approach in telling her great grandmother’s story.

“’Ida B. The Queen’ gives sort of an overview of the highlights of her life but also ties her story into what’s going on currently,” Duster says.

Who better to tell Ida’s story than her great grand-daughter herself? Duster says …

“I am extremely excited to have my great grandmother’s Ida B. Wells’ story released into the world in a different way that it has been before. I’m hoping the book will inspire people to believe that their voices are important.”

The intimate biography portrays Wells’ journey from being a journalist to an important historical revolutionary figure in American History. Michelle Duster believes this book comes at such a crucial time in history.

“Having Ida B. The Queen coming out right now is significant. We just witnessed a week ago, a woman of African and Asian descent be sworn in as Vice President of the United States,” she says.

Duster has been writing for years. She’s co-written, edited, and contributed to eleven books. Since a young girl she knew she would become an author.

“I was always interested in writing since a little kid. I would write little stories and I badly illustrated them. I was interested in history. I was just a curious kid. I was an avid reader. I always wanted to tell stories,” says Duster.

She hopes readers will feel inspired after reading her great-grandmother’s story. “IDA B. The QUEEN: The Extraordinary Life And Legacy of Ida B Wells” is available on all digital reading platforms and also in bookstores across the country.