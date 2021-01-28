Thursday, January 28, 2021
Home Entertainment Books
Books

Ida B. Wells’ Great Granddaughter Pays Homage to the Revolutionary in Her New Novel: ‘Ida B. The Queen’

By Oniqua Higgins
0

*In her highly anticipated book, “IDA B. The QUEEN: The Extraordinary Life And Legacy of Ida B. Wells,” authored by Michelle Duster, takes a different approach in telling her great grandmother’s story.

“’Ida B. The Queen’ gives sort of an overview of the highlights of her life but also ties her story into what’s going on currently,” Duster says. 

Who better to tell Ida’s story than her great grand-daughter herself?  Duster says …

“I am extremely excited to have my great grandmother’s Ida B. Wells’ story released into the world in a different way that it has been before. I’m hoping the book will inspire people to believe that their voices are important.”

The intimate biography portrays Wells’ journey from being a journalist to an important historical revolutionary figure in American History. Michelle Duster believes this book comes at such a crucial time in history.

“Having Ida B. The Queen coming out right now is significant. We just witnessed a week ago, a woman of African and Asian descent be sworn in as Vice President of the United States,” she says. 

CHECK THIS OUT: For Ciera Payton who Plays Wendy Williams in Biopic, Getting the Big Breasts Right was Huge

Courtesy: Michelle Duster

Duster has been writing for years. She’s co-written, edited, and contributed to eleven books. Since a young girl she knew she would become an author.

“I was always interested in writing since a little kid. I would write little stories and I badly illustrated them. I was interested in history. I was just a curious kid. I was an avid reader. I always wanted to tell stories,” says Duster.

She hopes readers will feel inspired after reading her great-grandmother’s story. “IDA B. The QUEEN: The Extraordinary Life And Legacy of Ida B Wells” is available on all digital reading platforms and also in bookstores across the country.

Previous articleLisaRaye Defends Singer DaniLeigh Over ‘Yellow Bone’ Song Controversy [VIDEO]
Next articleCardi B Explains Why She Pays for Pricey COVID-19 Tests for Her Team
Oniqua Higgins

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

From Inauguration to Super Bowl: Amanda Gorman will Do Original Piece At the Big Game!

Fisher Jack - 0
*2021 is starting great for Amanda Gorman! After taking the world by storm with her powerful Inauguration Day poem, the 22-year-old star has just...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P is Not Happy About Black Folks Creating Clubhouse’s $1B Valuation / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is not here for the popular app Clubhouse being valued at $1 billion. The app which is predominantly used by industry taste-makers...
Read more
Social Heat

Ex-GA Senator Kelly Loeffler is Selling WNBA Team After Controversial BLM Comments

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to reports, businesswoman/politician Kelly Loeffler is one step closer to selling her ownership stake in the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. A representative for the...
Read more
Social Heat

Michael Jordan is Having Fun Being Grandpa to Grandson

Fisher Jack - 0
*Michael Jordan is many things to people, but his most prized title is being a doting grandfather to his grandson, Rakeem Michael Christmas. ⠀ Last year,...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors File Petition to Impeach Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Fisher Jack - 0
*On Friday, three grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, calling for the impeachment of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO