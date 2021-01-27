Multi-hyphenate Demetre Durham Takes Hollywood! – WATCH

*While the Covid-19 pandemic certainly slowed things down all around the globe, there are some people who have continued moving forward despite their circumstances. Demetre Durham is proof of that and EURweb Correspondent, Jaimi Gray had the chance to speak with him about his latest projects and business endeavors.

Demetre Durham was born in New York City and raised in Nashville, Tennessee where he also went to college at Middle Tennessee State University studying Mass Communications in Digital Animation and dance. Soon after college, Durham moved to Los Angeles to pursue his career in entertainment.

Taking a leap of faith to pursue your career comes with its trials and tribulations. When asked about his process to move across the country, he responded:

“It definitely wasn’t easy. My parents were even nervous too, but you have to believe in yourself because nobody else is going to do it unless you do it first.”

Durham is a man of many talents: actor, cartoonist, dancer, entrepreneur, and influencer. With a plethora of talents, one may question if it is really possible to “do it all.” During the interview, he talked about how he is able to juggle his passions along with his business ventures all at the same time.

“I’ve heard that so many times from my peers and my parents who told me I should just focus on one thing,” he said. “I feel like if you’re good at multiple things and you enjoy doing them, why not just do it? I think just finding an avenue where you can weave all of your talents together and make it work is what will help you.”

Demetre has been able to do just that, not only with his own businesses but with other notable brands as well.

At first glance, Durham has a look that truly stands out and he’s been able to use it to his advantage. He sports an afro of luscious curls and has also caught the eye of major brands such as TPH by Taraji P. Henson, Afro Sheen, Pantene Beauty, Crown Paint, and many more! How does someone get noticed and partner with major brands? He explained:

“I take a lot of pictures on social media, and when the first brand found me, it seemed like multiple brands started coming in and sending me products to try out or they wanted to pay me and feature me on their platforms, so I love it.”

