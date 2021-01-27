Wednesday, January 27, 2021
FKA Twigs Opens About About Abusive Relationship with Shia LaBeouf [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*During her recent appearance on the podcast, Grounded With Louis Theroux, singer FKA Twigs opened up about the alleged abuse she suffered while dating Shia LaBeouf

Her comments come a month after FKA, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, accusing him of “relentless abuse” including sexual battery and infecting her with an STD. 

During herpodcast interview on Monday, Twigs alleged that LaBeouf was extremely jealous and controlling. 

“Being nice to a waiter, or being polite to somebody, that could be seen as me flirting or want to engage in some sort of relationship with somebody else, when I’m literally just ordering pasta and being polite … which can be really isolating,” she said. “I was told that, I knew what he was like, and if I loved him, I wouldn’t look men in the eye. So, that was my reality for a good four months towards the end of the relationship, that I wasn’t allowed to look men in the eye.”

READ MORE: FKA Twigs Sues Ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf for ‘Relentless Abuse’ in New Lawsuit

fka--twigs

“So then I’m looking down all the time and, you know, that does a lot to someone’s confidence,” she continued. “Just any sort of day to day pleasant interaction could result in a three-day event of me being berated and kept awake.”

FKA also claimed LaBeouf demanded a certain number of interactions from her.

“I had a quota that I had to meet, which changed… so, it was, like, touches, or looks, or kisses, that his previous partner apparently met this number very well, so I was ‘inadequate’ compared to a previous partner of his, and I had to get the touches and the kisses correct,” she alleged. “But I never exactly knew… what the number exactly was but it was essentially around 20 a day.”

FKA Twigs said her wake up call came when LaBeouf choked her at a gas station and nobody stepped in to help her. 

“That’s the time when I realized, I need a lot of help to get out of this,” she said about deciding to leave LaBeouf for good. “And that’s when I started messaging, I messaged my best friend and I said, ‘I’m in a really abusive relationship, and it’s really bad.’ I got a therapist who I started seeing twice a week.”

In an email to The New York Times in December about her lawsuit against him, LaBeouf wrote, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

“I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism,” he continued. “But I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

